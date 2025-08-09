Two Jaguars Instrumental For Brenton Strange's Continued Growth
Under Liam Coen's scheme, some members of the Jacksonville Jaguars will have an opportunity to assume bigger roles. One of them is third-year TE Brenton Strange, who is being afforded even more of an opportunity with Evan Engram moving on to Denver. Strange recently spoke about his expanded assignments and how Engram's injury in 2024 got him more field work.
Strange on if starting last year has helped his relationship/chemistry with Trevor Lawrence
“For sure. I think that there has to be a trust factor, and I think that each day I'm coming out here and just trying to earn Trevor's trust more and more because that's a big part of it. He's had a relationship with obviously, BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.]. Like, BT was there for him all last year," Strange said.
"I was in and out of games last year, so I wasn't always the guy that he was throwing the balls to or whatever it was. So, I think that's a big thing for me. It's just coming out here and not only proving to Trevor but proving to the coaches and proving to my teammates as well that I can be a reliable playmaker for this team. ”
But what exactly does QB Trevor Lawrence think of his TE1?
Lawrence on if he expects a bigger role on the horizon for Strange in 2025
"Yeah, I think just giving him more opportunities, you’ll see more," said the Jaguars' franchise QB. "Before, we had Evan, and Evan had been here and been very productive, and he’s an older, veteran player. Brenton’s kind of behind him, learning from him, so he just didn’t get the same amount of opportunities. Now, he’s looked at as the guy."
Another member of the Jags important to Strange's development is Richard Angulo, but could the new scheme brought in by Coen affect the Jaguars TE Coach?
Strange On Tight Ends Coach Richard Angulo and if his role has changed
“I'm just a player, so I don't really – obviously, I have a good understanding of what goes on with the coaches, but I think that he does a great job of getting us ready for the games each week. Whether that's preparing cutups or whether we're in the meeting room and he's telling us certain looks and things, but I just play the game. I do what the coaches ask me to do, and that's that.”
With the coaches asking more of the TE, and if the requests are quantity, and should his response on the field be one of quality, there'll be a ton of good "Strange Days" ahead in Duval.
