5 Bold Observations From Jaguars Training Camp

What are our biggest takeaways from Jacksonville Jaguars training camp thus far?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to throw during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to throw during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are six days into the first training camp of the Liam Coen era, and there have already been plenty of fireworks.

With six practices now turned in at the Miller Electric Center, we are taking stock about the biggest takeaways we have from each practice.

Without further ado, here are our five boldest observations on Jaguars training camp so far.

Trevor Lawrence is Improving

Trevor Lawrenc
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence has never been a great practice player during his time with the Jaguars, and most training camps have seen him have slow starts that are eventually evened out over time. Under Liam Coen, though, Lawrence is having one of the best starts to a camp in his career. The red-zone used to be his biggest area of weakness, but arguably each of his top throws have come in the condensed area of the field. He is trending in the right direction.

Travis Hunter is Right At Home

travis hunte
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a route during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter landed with the perfect franchise for his rare skill-set. Instead of shying away from the NFL's most ambitious endeavor, the Jaguars have embraced every single second of Hunter's pursuit of history. When he is practicing on offense, he gets time with three coaches all on his own during special teams periods to drill defense. When he is on defense, he works with Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett to develop at wide receiver.

Liam Coen's Style Stands Out

Liam Coe
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks during a press conference after practice during an NFL training camp fifth session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest difference at Jaguars training camp this year comes at head coach. After three years of shoulder shrugging from Doug Pederson, new head coach Liam Coen has shown a vocal edge to his style that the franchise has badly needed. He makes it clear on the field when things are not good enough, and he makes it even clearer off the field.

Defensive Approach is a Complete 180

anthony campanil
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile answers questions from the media after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars had one of the most basic schemes in football under old defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, but that is no longer the case under Anthony Campanile. The Vic Fangio and Brian Flores influences look very real with the first-year coordinator, who has thrown more exotic looks at the Jaguars' offense than any other defense has done in years.

Jaguars Have NFL's Best Edge Duo

travon walke
Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have had one of the NFL's most productive edge duos for years now in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and the duo looks the best they ever have so far in camp. Hines-Allen is playing faster after his weight loss and has been dominant, while no offensive tackle has been able to slow down Walker. Both players look to be peaking at the same time.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.