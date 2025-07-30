5 Bold Observations From Jaguars Training Camp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are six days into the first training camp of the Liam Coen era, and there have already been plenty of fireworks.
With six practices now turned in at the Miller Electric Center, we are taking stock about the biggest takeaways we have from each practice.
Without further ado, here are our five boldest observations on Jaguars training camp so far.
Trevor Lawrence is Improving
Trevor Lawrence has never been a great practice player during his time with the Jaguars, and most training camps have seen him have slow starts that are eventually evened out over time. Under Liam Coen, though, Lawrence is having one of the best starts to a camp in his career. The red-zone used to be his biggest area of weakness, but arguably each of his top throws have come in the condensed area of the field. He is trending in the right direction.
Travis Hunter is Right At Home
Travis Hunter landed with the perfect franchise for his rare skill-set. Instead of shying away from the NFL's most ambitious endeavor, the Jaguars have embraced every single second of Hunter's pursuit of history. When he is practicing on offense, he gets time with three coaches all on his own during special teams periods to drill defense. When he is on defense, he works with Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett to develop at wide receiver.
Liam Coen's Style Stands Out
The biggest difference at Jaguars training camp this year comes at head coach. After three years of shoulder shrugging from Doug Pederson, new head coach Liam Coen has shown a vocal edge to his style that the franchise has badly needed. He makes it clear on the field when things are not good enough, and he makes it even clearer off the field.
Defensive Approach is a Complete 180
The Jaguars had one of the most basic schemes in football under old defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, but that is no longer the case under Anthony Campanile. The Vic Fangio and Brian Flores influences look very real with the first-year coordinator, who has thrown more exotic looks at the Jaguars' offense than any other defense has done in years.
Jaguars Have NFL's Best Edge Duo
The Jaguars have had one of the NFL's most productive edge duos for years now in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and the duo looks the best they ever have so far in camp. Hines-Allen is playing faster after his weight loss and has been dominant, while no offensive tackle has been able to slow down Walker. Both players look to be peaking at the same time.
