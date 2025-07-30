Jaguars Training Camp: Trevor Lawrence Update Through 6 Days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence's career ebb and flow since he was drafted with the No. 1 pick, and the hope is that 2025 will bring a new day.
And when it comes to the ultimate question of how far away Lawrence is from meeting his potential, there is no telling what the answer is after six days of training camp.
Unless the answer is something as simple as a foot.
One of the biggest noticeable changes in Lawrence in this year's training camp is his footwork. It was a point of emphasis for head coach Liam Coen during the offseason, and it has carried over to the first week of camp.
One minor, but key, part of the change? How Lawrence lines up to take a snap. Lawrence used to line up with his right foot as his up foot. Now, Lawrence has switched it up.
“I mean, ultimately, even when you have your right foot up as a quarterback, you're slightly moving your left as a punch step. So, if you just flip it and we call it goofy foot and put your left foot up and you punch first, it's very similar. It’s just which foot is up first from a rhythm standpoint," Coen said on Monday.
"It’s new for him. It is a development for sure. So, it's something that, it was his decision. He wanted to do it when he came to us in the spring or in the wintertime. It's kind of a trend with a lot of the guys in the NFL going left foot up. It's just a comfort thing and helps with some of the rhythm and the quick game and some of the on time and in rhythm passing. So definitely a work in progress still, but I thought he had a better day today.”
Save for a few too many tipped passes -- one of which led to a Chad Muma interception last week -- Lawrence has mostly played mistake-free football in training camp, but there is still a ways to go.
Lawrence's development under Coen in many ways sums up what training camp is meant to be. It is the little things, such as switching one's feet, that can lead to what others see as only results.
“I think he's definitely had some, like, down to the goal line the other day when we ran the outcut to Dyami, that got batted down by Jourdan Lewis. He took the wrong footwork. A couple of things where he's mixed up the footwork at times, but that's part of it," Coen said.
"That's very normal. It's not completely abnormal. So, today, I did think that he got his feet better planted to where he's trying to throw the ball. That's something that we're continuously working on.”
