Lawrence, Jaguars' Offense Must Be on Their Toes vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars have started the 2025 NFL season fast, going 3-1 in their first four games. They've built a lot of momentum going into Week 5, notching two straight wins against prospective playoff teams. They beat the Houston Texans at home to get a crucial divisional victory in their third outing, before upsetting the San Francisco 49ers on the road to start a streak.
They'll need all of the goodwill and optimism they can get ahead of Monday Night Football's heavyweight showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars' opponent has been a middling team so far this season, just 2-2 through four games, but they showed that they're still capable of dominance after a 37-20 beatdown of the Baltimore Ravens in their last showing.
Jacksonville has proven to be a serious playoff threat this year, but they've left plenty of room for improvement, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Jaguars will need Trevor Lawrence and the passing game to step up against the Chiefs in Week 5, as what they've shown so far likely won't be enough to keep up with Mahomes and company.
Can the Jaguars' offense get the best of Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs?
Unfortunately for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the week they need the offense the most so far also presents the toughest challenge for Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the attack. Going into the 2025 NFL season, many expected the Kansas City Chiefs to take a step back on defense after losing key players like safety Justin Reid and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton.
That hasn't been the case, as they currently rank 14th in yards allowed and eighth in points. The Chiefs' pass rush has been especially strong this year, getting double-digit pressures in every game this season. Most of the credit goes to Kansas City Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, one of the most heralded defensive minds in the league. Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on his ability to dial up pressure on opposing quarterbacks:
"Yeah, anywhere and everywhere. He definitely puts a lot of pressure on you as an offense, as a play caller, your quarterback. To be able to see it pre-snap, what's the picture going to be post-snap, zero checks. You gotta be zero-ready at all times, and it could be back-to-back-to-back. I think he zeroed me like three times in a row last year at one point. A lot of respect for the position that he puts his players in, the attacking mindset that they play with. It's a great opportunity for us this week.”
Lawrence has been better against pressure this season, with the improvements the Jaguars have made along the O-line and Head Coach Liam Coen's system leading to quicker targets. He has to be ready against the Chiefs, Chris Jones, and the rest of Spagnuolo's pass rushers.
