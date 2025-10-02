QB Rankings: Trevor Lawrence Draws Mixed Reactions After Week 4
The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to ascend in Week 4, downing the San Francisco 49ers, 26-21. This was a critical win for the team, giving Liam Coen his first road win in his young NFL head coaching career. They also notched their second straight victory as the betting underdogs.
The perception around the Jaguars has shifted tremendously. It took a while, but fans and analysts around the league have begun to respect what this team can do under Coen, especially on defense and with their ground game. However, it's clear that Jacksonville hasn't hit its fullest potential yet.
That's led to optimism that the Jaguars can be even better once the air attack catches up to the rest of the team's performance. They seemingly took another step forward against the Niners, but there's still plenty of room for Trevor Lawrence and this passing game to grow.
Trevor Lawrence's stock is highly debated
The perception around Trevor Lawrence was already highly polarizing coming into the 2025 NFL season. Once an elite prospect who strung together two straight encouraging campaigns in 2022 and 2023, his fall-off last year was met with preemptive obituaries for his chances to be a franchise-level quarterback.
His play this year hasn't helped matters. Against the San Francisco 49ers, he was able to lead his team to victory while avoiding any turnovers, but he did throw two potential picks that were dropped, and the offense only scored three points in the second half. He finished with just 174 yards and one touchdown on 21-of-31 passing.
His performance led to some division following the Jacksonville Jaguars' upset win in Week 4. Fox Sports' Ben Arthur dropped Lawrence two spots to 26th in his quarterback rankings, below passers like Carson Wentz and Marcus Mariota:
"The Jaguars have started the season 3-1, but that's mostly because of Travis Etienne Jr. and the running game rather than anything Trevor Lawrence is doing."
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin was a bit more gracious, bumping up T-Law one slot to 19th:
"Another week, another relatively quiet outing from the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick. At least he didn't give the ball away through the air. You just wonder how long the Jaguars can keep leaning on their takeaway-happy defense in the AFC South."
Clearly, Lawrence has to do more to earn his share of respect in Jacksonville's 2025 season. If this team is to hit its full potential, he'll have to reach another level with his play in the passing game.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep up with Trevor Lawrence's ranking throughout the year.
Please let us know your thoughts on T-Law's placements when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.