Jaguar Report

3 Things We Learned From Jaguars' Preseason Opener

The Jacksonville Jaguars showed us plenty during their preseason opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, so what did we learn?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen walks on the sideline during the first quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen walks on the sideline during the first quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially back in action.

With Saturday night's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers now in the books, the Jaguars can continue to count the days down to Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

So with Saturday now behind us, what did we learn during the Jaguars' opener vs. the Steelers? We break it down below.

Liam Coen's Play-Calling

liam coe
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen calls a play during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One thing that stood out early in the contest was head coach Liam Coen's play-calling and how it differentiated from the scheme of the last three seasons. Coen utilized plenty of screens and motings during his year with the Buccaneers and that is exactly what we saw from the first-team offense during their lone drive.

Coen has proven he has a scheme that can make life easier on his quarterbacks, and last night was proof how thanks to a big screen to Travis Etienne and a designed handff to Dyami Brown. Coen's talent in terms of scheming an offense should never be an issue.

Travis Etienne's Role

travis etienn
Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Travis Etienne not only got the nod as the starting running back last night, but he is also the only running back who touched the ball on the first drive as a whole. By the time Tank Bigsby took the field for his first carry, Nick Mullens was at quarterback.

Perhaps this is reading too much into it, but considering how key the screen game is in Liam Coen's offense, it sure feels like Etienne might be the best fit for the unit today. That is not to say Bigsby will not get work and have a role in the offense, but Etienne's ability as a pass-catcher may give him the edge.

Travis Hunter's Defensive Importance

travis hunte
Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) watches the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

While Travis Hunter's missed tackle on Kaleb Johnson is what most will remember about Hunter's debut on defense, it can not be argued that he thrived in coverage. He did a great job reading routes while in zone coverage and likely was the entire reason Dawuane Smoot got a sack in the first half.

Hunter will clearly specialize on offense, but the value he should bring to the defense should be immense from the first week of the season. The Jaguars have said his natural position has always been cornerback, and it is clear why.

To get our updates for the Jaguars and the preseason, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley today!

Talk to us about the Jaguars today by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.