3 Things We Learned From Jaguars' Preseason Opener
The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially back in action.
With Saturday night's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers now in the books, the Jaguars can continue to count the days down to Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.
So with Saturday now behind us, what did we learn during the Jaguars' opener vs. the Steelers? We break it down below.
Liam Coen's Play-Calling
One thing that stood out early in the contest was head coach Liam Coen's play-calling and how it differentiated from the scheme of the last three seasons. Coen utilized plenty of screens and motings during his year with the Buccaneers and that is exactly what we saw from the first-team offense during their lone drive.
Coen has proven he has a scheme that can make life easier on his quarterbacks, and last night was proof how thanks to a big screen to Travis Etienne and a designed handff to Dyami Brown. Coen's talent in terms of scheming an offense should never be an issue.
Travis Etienne's Role
Travis Etienne not only got the nod as the starting running back last night, but he is also the only running back who touched the ball on the first drive as a whole. By the time Tank Bigsby took the field for his first carry, Nick Mullens was at quarterback.
Perhaps this is reading too much into it, but considering how key the screen game is in Liam Coen's offense, it sure feels like Etienne might be the best fit for the unit today. That is not to say Bigsby will not get work and have a role in the offense, but Etienne's ability as a pass-catcher may give him the edge.
Travis Hunter's Defensive Importance
While Travis Hunter's missed tackle on Kaleb Johnson is what most will remember about Hunter's debut on defense, it can not be argued that he thrived in coverage. He did a great job reading routes while in zone coverage and likely was the entire reason Dawuane Smoot got a sack in the first half.
Hunter will clearly specialize on offense, but the value he should bring to the defense should be immense from the first week of the season. The Jaguars have said his natural position has always been cornerback, and it is clear why.
