Who the Jaguars Should Root For in Week 13 Battles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have playoff aspirations entering the Thanksgiving week, which is something that should be recognized considering how most past years for the franchise have fared.
Sitting at 7-4, the Jaguars are entering Week 13 as the AFC's No. 6 seed. A lot can happen over the next six weeks, but little matters if the Jaguars don't take care of their own business on the road against the Tennessee Titans.
But in the event the Jaguars do win in Nashville on Sunday, what other Week 13 results should the Jaguars hope to see? Here are a few from the weekend that will be
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills
The Jaguars are lumped together in the wild card spots with two other 7-4 teams in the former of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills. The Chargers are drawing a woeful Las Vegas Raiders team coming off the heels of the Chip Kelly firing, while the Buffalo Bills will play the Pittsburgh Steelers and a likely returning Aaron Rodgers.
The Chargers game does not have much bearing on the Jaguars, but the Bills game does. If the Jaguars win and the Bills lose on Sunday, the Jaguars would be, at worst, the No.5 seed entering Week 14. That is a good spot to be in considering there are six teams fighting for three playoff spots. The Jaguar sshould be big Steelers fans this Sunday.
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
There is some debate on this one considering how quickly the Houston Texans have caught up to the Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South race. There is still a reality where the Texans somehow still win the AFC South, and the Jaguars are partly to blame considering their 19-point blown lead in Houston a few weeks ago. The Jaguars could have put the Texans down for good, but they had the worst loss of the Liam Coen era instead.
To me, though, it is clear where the Jaguars' rooting interests should be this week. The Jaguars should hope the Colts fall against the Texans, even if it means putting the Jaguars in some trouble. One of the only scenarios in which the Jaguars fall out of a playoff spot this week is if the Texans and Bills win and the Jaguars lose to the Titans.
If the Jaguars and Texans both win, though, the Jaguars go up all the way to the No. 3 seed. A wild card spot is nice, but the AFC South and a home playoff game should be the ultimate goal. Jaguars should root for Houston.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019.