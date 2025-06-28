Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Providing the Right Demeanor
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been through a lot in his four NFL seasons so far.
Lawrence has seen two different coaching staffs, two winning seasons, two losing ones, and has seen his stock go up and down as he has balanced production with the downsides of missing time due to injuries.
But one thing that can never be denied about Lawrence is that he his mindset has never changed. Lawrence has had an even-keel demeanor through everything in his career, whether the stellar highs or the lows of the Urban Meyer era.
Lawrence has been commended through the years of being the same guy every single week, never getting too high or too low. He has been the calm in the storm for the Jaguars' offense, and that has not changed as he enters the fifth year of his career.
For one member of Liam Coen's staff who is coaching Lawrence for the very first time, it is that mindset and demeanor that has stood out to him through his first few months with the former No. 1 pick.
"I think calm, cool and collected," Jaguars passing game coordinator Shane Waldron said at the end of OTAs earlier this offseason.
Lawrence's development is the top priority for Coen and his new staff, with Coen's ability to develop quarterbacks being one of the primary reasons Jaguars owner Shad Khan tabbed him as the Jaguars' newest leader.
For that development to take place, the Jaguars will need Lawrence to be the best and most consistent version of himself yet.
So far, Waldron has seen enough to be encouraged by how Lawrence has adapted. Soon, the real test will come, too.
"You know, when he's in that learning phase right now that we're all in as a new offense, I think his ability to process information and be able to take it in stride, have big plays, and then if something you know happens where it's not the perfect setup you know, learn from it and move right on to the next play without it impacting his demeanor and his ability to lead in the huddle," Waldron said.
"It's been an impressive thing to watch in a short period of time."
