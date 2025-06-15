Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Continues to Evolve
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen and his new coaching staff, in part to help veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence take the next step. While Lawrence is undoubtedly talented, most of his time in the National Football League has been plagued by subpar teammates and coaching.
The Jaguars have a new coaching staff that is trying its best to get the most out of the players, including Lawrence. The veteran quarterback has played underneath multiple coaching staffs, but hopes this one is here to stay for a while.
Following minicamp, Trevor Lawrence noted a few areas in which he has improved this offseason.
“Like I've said, changed some of my footwork, so I feel a lot more comfortable with that. Just some subtle changes. I think footwork, my eyes, just where I'm starting, using my eyes as a weapon, manipulating the defense. I thought there was some great stuff on tape throughout the spring of me being able to do that in the ways I wanted to," Lawrence said.
"So, that was a big step, just overall being comfortable with the system, not thinking as much. When you hear a play call, it's not like I'm straining to think about what I'm doing. At first, when you get in the system, you're kind of doing that, but towards the end it felt a lot more second nature and felt like I could just go and play and communicate and move fast.”
Lawrence claimed that everyone is on the same page and moving in the same direction. As small of a detail as it may seem, it is still good news for the Jaguars this upcoming season.
"We're all on the same page, and even if there are things where we might see it a little differently, the conversation and dialogue in the meeting rooms have been awesome. And I feel like we always get to a place where we're on the same page, which is really important," Lawrence said.
The Jaguars face a season where improvement must be shown on all fronts. Jacksonville has made several changes this offseason they hope will lead to positive results on gamedays this upcoming season.
