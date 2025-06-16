What Is At Stake For Jaguars in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars know how big of a season 2025 is, even if it is the first year of a new regime.
The Jaguars will be expected to finally be able to meet their potential, especially after big moves like hiring head coach Liam Coen and trading for Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Yes, it is the first year of a completely new leadership group, but expectations will be high for Coen, Hunter, and especially for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
But what exactly is at stake for the Jaguars entering the season? For Sports Illustrated, it all revolves around Lawrence and whether his untapped potential turns into production.
"It’s now on Coen to get the best out of Lawrence and help him recapture the superstar form he displayed in his breakout 2022 season. Touchdown passes don’t necessarily define a quarterback, but Lawrence has never gone over 25 in a season," Sports Illustrated said. "For comparison, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, Coen’s former quarterback, all threw for more than 40 touchdowns last season. Lawrence’s annual average salary of $55 million per year says the team expects him to play like those aforementioned signal-callers."
"Coen has the skill-position talent around Lawrence, similar to what he had for Mayfield in Tampa. The wide receiver duo of Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter will put plenty of pressure on opposing defenses, but the offensive line will need to hold up for Lawrence to hit the deep ball consistently. Lawrence has taken plenty of hits the past two seasons and was sidelined for seven games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury and concussion."
Lawrence has seemingly taken to Coen's offense smoothly thus far, with Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski praising him for his development over the course of the offseason program.
"I think Trevor has progressed in a lot of ways, first and foremost, learning the offense. Like we talked about, it’s a lot to learn. There are a lot of layers, a lot of details and that can hinder a guy’s play-speed or processing speed," Udinski said during minicamp.
"I think as he’s continued to work at that and study, you can see the effect that it has physically in terms of playing fast, the confidence and comfortability, taking drops, techniques, fundamentals, those types of things that show up on seven-on-seven or team periods that might be easier to see on the field. But I think the mental growth as well as that physical growth, whether it’s the individual period or those fundamentals we’re working on, it all has come together to a level of comfortability that will be closer to what we get on game day. I think he knows, and we all know that it’s still ultimately not where he can be. It’s a work in progress, but I’m appreciative of the work he’s put in thus far.”
You can provide us your follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on the Jaguars and 2025.
Please also tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.