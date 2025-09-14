Jaguar Report

5 Blunt Observations From Jaguars' Loss to Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars are fresh off an ugly loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

John Shipley

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are leaving Week 2 with their first loss of the Liam Coen era and boy, it was an ugly one.

So, what do we make of the Jaguars' 31-27 loss to the Bengals and what does it mean moving forward?

The Offense is Far Too Inconsistent

nf
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls a play in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

There were some drives on Sunday where the Jaguars offense looked the best it has in years, such as the stellar opening drive and the third drive of the game. Then there were some drives where the unit made so many self-inflicted mistakes it looked like some feral off-brand version of the Jaguars of the last few years.

Perhaps Coen's confidence level in the unit is higher than it should be. His scheme and play-calling are pristine, but the execution -- specifically in the passing game -- is not there. And it is not just one person's fault either, as the quarterback had misses, the left tackle got beat at two bad points, and a touchdown and fourth-down conversion were dropped at two different points in the second half.

One Bad Coen Call, One Good One

nf
Aug 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen watches from the sideline against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There were two decisions from Coen that stood out on Sunday. One, I think, was a good call. The other, I have more questions about. The decision to go for it on 4th-down in the red-zone with 3:42 left was one that will catch a lot of heat, but frankly it was a fine call. The Bengals were going to have to march down the field for a touchdown for the Jaguars to lose the game regardless of whether they failed the conversion or kicked the field goal. That one was, to me, not a big deal.

The call that confused me started with 6:14 left in the game. With 3rd-and-2, the Jaguars were gashing the Bengals on the ground but opted for a drop back pass downfield to Thomas, which fell incomplete. Thomas was already having a brutal game by this point, and there wa no reason to trust him there. Then instead of trusting the running game at the Bengals' 47, Coen elected to punt. To me, that was a clear go-for-it situation.

Hunter's Day

nf
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) gets pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during 2nd quarter at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2025. / Cara Owsley/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through two games, the Jaguars are still working through the kinks of the Travis Hunter experiment. He has seemed a bit out of rhythm on both sides of the ball, which is only natural considering the way he comes in and out of the game to play both cornerback and wide receiver. But through two games, Hunter has nine catches for just 55 yards and has not been given much of a chance to make plays on defense.

The lone notable play from Hunter's day was the fourth-down pass interference on the final drive of the game. That felt more like a ticky-tack call and not an actual mistake from Hunter, but sadly the slow start to his tenure will make that moment stick out as the lasting one.

Jake Browning Nightmare Continues

nf
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) waves to fans after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Bengals came back from a halftime deficit to win 31-27. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Until the Jaguars' defense starts taking advantage of playing against backup quarterbacks, they will not be a top-tier unit. Jake Browning has been an absolute nightmare for the Jaguars now in back-to-back appearances. throwing for 595 yards and scoring five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing). The Jaguars' defense made things way too easy on Browning once again, and it resulted in the loss.

From playing soft coverage throughout the game, but especially on the last drive, to giving up a touchdown on a cover 0 blitz, the Jaguars didn't make Browning work nearly as hard as they should have to beat them.

Play of the Day

nf
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The best play of the game came from Devin Lloyd, whose fourth-quarter interception should have won the game. To me, it is the best play of Lloyd's career. It was a stellar read and play on the ball.

To get our updates for the Jaguars and the Week 2 observations now, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!

Talk to us about the Jaguars and the Week 2 observations now by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.