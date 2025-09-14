5 Blunt Observations From Jaguars' Loss to Bengals
The Jacksonville Jaguars are leaving Week 2 with their first loss of the Liam Coen era and boy, it was an ugly one.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars' 31-27 loss to the Bengals and what does it mean moving forward?
The Offense is Far Too Inconsistent
There were some drives on Sunday where the Jaguars offense looked the best it has in years, such as the stellar opening drive and the third drive of the game. Then there were some drives where the unit made so many self-inflicted mistakes it looked like some feral off-brand version of the Jaguars of the last few years.
Perhaps Coen's confidence level in the unit is higher than it should be. His scheme and play-calling are pristine, but the execution -- specifically in the passing game -- is not there. And it is not just one person's fault either, as the quarterback had misses, the left tackle got beat at two bad points, and a touchdown and fourth-down conversion were dropped at two different points in the second half.
One Bad Coen Call, One Good One
There were two decisions from Coen that stood out on Sunday. One, I think, was a good call. The other, I have more questions about. The decision to go for it on 4th-down in the red-zone with 3:42 left was one that will catch a lot of heat, but frankly it was a fine call. The Bengals were going to have to march down the field for a touchdown for the Jaguars to lose the game regardless of whether they failed the conversion or kicked the field goal. That one was, to me, not a big deal.
The call that confused me started with 6:14 left in the game. With 3rd-and-2, the Jaguars were gashing the Bengals on the ground but opted for a drop back pass downfield to Thomas, which fell incomplete. Thomas was already having a brutal game by this point, and there wa no reason to trust him there. Then instead of trusting the running game at the Bengals' 47, Coen elected to punt. To me, that was a clear go-for-it situation.
Hunter's Day
Through two games, the Jaguars are still working through the kinks of the Travis Hunter experiment. He has seemed a bit out of rhythm on both sides of the ball, which is only natural considering the way he comes in and out of the game to play both cornerback and wide receiver. But through two games, Hunter has nine catches for just 55 yards and has not been given much of a chance to make plays on defense.
The lone notable play from Hunter's day was the fourth-down pass interference on the final drive of the game. That felt more like a ticky-tack call and not an actual mistake from Hunter, but sadly the slow start to his tenure will make that moment stick out as the lasting one.
Jake Browning Nightmare Continues
Until the Jaguars' defense starts taking advantage of playing against backup quarterbacks, they will not be a top-tier unit. Jake Browning has been an absolute nightmare for the Jaguars now in back-to-back appearances. throwing for 595 yards and scoring five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing). The Jaguars' defense made things way too easy on Browning once again, and it resulted in the loss.
From playing soft coverage throughout the game, but especially on the last drive, to giving up a touchdown on a cover 0 blitz, the Jaguars didn't make Browning work nearly as hard as they should have to beat them.
Play of the Day
The best play of the game came from Devin Lloyd, whose fourth-quarter interception should have won the game. To me, it is the best play of Lloyd's career. It was a stellar read and play on the ball.
