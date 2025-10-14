Liam Coen Sends a Message to Jaguars Offense
A lot went wrong for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. This game was practically a toss-up, according to the sportsbooks, but Jacksonville was feeling good going into this one. They were coming off a statement upset over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
They were an impressive 4-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming against the Cincinnati Bengals and backup quarterback Jake Browning, who led an unlikely 90-yard game-winning drive after the Jaguars picked him off three times. For all intents and purposes, Jacksonville should have been favored to keep its streak at EverBank Stadium alive, especially considering Seattle was missing three starting defensive backs.
Regardless, the Jaguars were unable to capitalize on the Seahawks' depleted secondary, largely due to the amount of pressure that the opposition was able to generate on Trevor Lawrence. There were multiple reasons why Jacksonville lost this game, but the poor offensive line play might have been the most glaring issue.
Jaguars must demand more from their offensive line
Through the first five weeks of the 2025 NFL season, Trevor Lawrence was one of the most well-protected quarterbacks in the entire league. That changed against the Seattle Seahawks and their lethal pass rush. The Jacksonville Jaguars were without center Robert Hainsey and tight end Brenton Strange, which certainly didn't help matters, but the entire offensive line played poorly.
As a result, the 'Hawks were able to get into the backfield and pressure Lawrence 33 times. Subsequently, he took a career-high seven sacks and lost 44 yards in the process. Seattle was able to dominate in the trenches, negating Jacksonville's ground game, keeping T-Law contained, and preventing big plays from developing downfield despite its injury-riddled secondary. Head Coach Liam Coen was asked how he can help the offensive line step up moving forward:
"Yeah, we knew that they had a good front for sure, but we definitely did not play our best up front in terms of the level of physicality in the run game, but also obviously in the pass protection, we were just catching a little bit, not throwing our hands and playing stout in some of our pass protection. We were just giving up a little bit too much ground at times. I do think Jonah [Monheim] came in and actually played pretty well. I mean, that's going to be the thing. People are going to say, well, that was the one change-up, but he played pretty well. And we need those other guys to continue to step up around him and play a little bit better."
"At the end of the day, we did not play well enough up front. It starts there, and we did not meet our standards of operating up front. We can help them with some chips and stuff like that, but ultimately, I think those guys understand, and they know that we didn't meet a standard, and we’ve got to get back to playing the game that we know how. Maybe we’ve got to practice a little bit more pads during the week or something to get these guys feeling, hitting blocks better. We're trying to take care of them, especially with some of the short week that we had this past week, but we’ve got to get back to playing physical and moving the line of scrimmage, especially in the run game.”
