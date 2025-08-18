What Trevor Lawrence Attributes to a Cleaner Preseason Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrences' performance against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Preseason Week 2 was a remarkable improvement from eight days prior versus the Steelers. After the contest, Lawrence spoke to the media about how the Jags looked offensively.
Trevor Lawrence describing the Jaguars' Offense vs. the Saints
“Yeah, I thought it was cleaner in a lot of ways. Operationally, penalties a lot less of those to start out on the first couple drives, so I think from that standpoint it was a lot better. We moved the ball well, we were good on third downs, converted some of those third downs, which is good to see, protection was really good, obviously, besides the one fumble...And that whole sequence was not good, but besides that one play, to be honest, it was a pretty clean day. We moved the ball and stayed on schedule, I guess you’d say, and were pretty efficient.”
Lawrence on if there was an emphasis on being clean in practice this week
Apparently, Head Coach Liam Coen and OC Grant Udinski found that a concerted effort was necessary to be at the forefront of this week's camp preparation. Lawrence noted the benefit of the agenda.
"We made a big emphasis on it this week in practice, and it was good to see it carry over. The guys really owned it and were a lot sharper pre-snap. Still more work to be done. That’s a focus and emphasis of course for us moving forward, but there was definitely improvement," said Lawrence.
"We always harp on the details, so I wouldn’t say it’s new in that way. I think this staff and everyone else does a really good job of stressing how important details are. If anything was wrong, it was started over, and usually in practice you have those mistakes; every team, everyone does it, and you correct them afterward. But one day this week, we really just started everything over when those things happened."
The reset button worked overtime over the past week for everyone involved in Duval pigskin. And it's refreshing to know that the Jaguars' brain trust isn't afraid to press it to ensure everything advances correctly.
"So we focused on all that, and the coaches did a good job of slowing things down. We slowed some of the tempos down in terms of post-snap but really just focused on all the pre-snap stuff. Because keeping the same things gave us the same results. So I thought it was a good job by the staff of changing some things up, and I think it helped us this week."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Trevor and the pursuit of improved offense.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE