Why Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Is Thriving Under Liam Coen
It is only the preseason, but the early returns on the Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen relationship have been very promising for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Were it not for Lawrence being stepped on by an offensive lineman and then fumbling the ball, Lawrence would have led the Jaguars to three scoring drives in three chances through the first two preseason games.
Again, it is just the preseason. But in a small sample size, Lawrence has shown everything he has needed to, throwing only three incompletions thus far. The ball hit his receiver in the hands in two of those incompletions, while the third was a simple throwaway to move onto the next play.
“I thought it was a lot cleaner this week, the execution. Obviously, pre-snap operation. No penalties to start off. So that was a good start. Obviously, we had the one play in the red zone that we’d love to take back and love to just hold onto the ball and live to play another down," Lawrence said at halftime.
"Besides that, I thought we moved the ball well, had some good short-yardage, third-down situations that we executed, moved the chains. Felt good to convert those third downs, and the guys were ready to roll. Just got to finish out with the rest of the groups and get this win.”
Lawrence's Progress
In a complicated offense like Coen's, Lawrence has had plenty thrown at him over the last several months.
And while the progress has not been linear, Lawrence has produced when it has mattered so far. There is still a long way to go until Week 1 and a lot to prove, but Lawrence is in a positive place right now.
“I feel like I'm in a good spot. Really feel like I’ve taken a bunch of big steps since the spring. Feel really comfortable in the system. I think I'm seeing it more and more like Liam [Head Coach Liam Coen] and Grant [Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski], and we're all in this together, obviously." Lawrence said.
"I feel like we're just gelling more and more every day, and I'm starting to see it like they see it and it's been clean. Obviously, there's stuff to improve on, but I really liked our execution today.”
