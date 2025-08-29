Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reflects on Current Stage of College Football
It seemed like just yesterday that Trevor Lawrence was leading the Clemson Tigers to glory, orchestrating an upset victory over Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide dynasty in the College Football Playoff National Championship game as a true freshman. He went on to become one of the greatest NCAA quarterbacks of all time, totaling 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns, and just 17 interceptions on 66.6 percent completion in his three years.
Now, he's aiming to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to the pinnacle in the NFL. He's shown plenty of promise since the team took him first overall in the 2021 Draft, but hasn't quite cemented himself as an elite quarterback yet at this level. He and Head Coach Liam Coen are hoping to change that in the 2025 season.
Lawrence has remained close to his roots and keeps tabs on his alma mater, though. With the Tigers set to take on LSU for their season opener, there's bound to be some friendly banter between T-Law and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Trevor Lawrence sees the upside in NIL deals
One of the biggest controversies surrounding NCAA football has been the introduction of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, which were essentially a workaround to allow collegiate athletes to make money for their talents while in school. This ruling lets stars sign endorsement contracts with companies and brands, especially with local businesses hoping to bring recruits to their chosen programs.
When asked by Jacksonville media what he thought of NIL deals, Trevor Lawrence gave a mixed answer:
"I’ve thought about it. I did love how college football used to be. I'm happy for the guys that are getting money. I think that's great... you look at some people that their NFL careers don't pan out the way some people think. Like, you just never know.
And there's guys that have opportunities to make a lot of money in college and then don't end up making that money in the NFL. So, it's great for those situations. I do think there is something special about college and not being professional and all those things. It's a great experience, but who knows? I'm sure these kids are having fun. But no, I didn't get the brown paper bag as [some] people would call it."
As a fifth-year NFL quarterback, it'll be a long time before Lawrence has to really worry about NIL and its effects on college sports, if at all. He does have his eyes on Clemson's upcoming clash with LSU, though. However, he won't be making any friendly bets with Brian Thomas Jr. over the game:
"That's a great point. No, I don't know if I'm allowed to do that, actually. It's a terrible point, actually. I am going to talk to him about that. I haven't talked to him about the game. I'm sure he'll be watching."
It looks like Lawrence won't be taking any of BTJ's NIL money anytime soon.
