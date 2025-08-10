Jaguars Fall Short in Preseason Opener vs. Steelers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The first game of the Liam Coen era is in the books.
The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium on Saturday, leaving with a 31-25 loss.
The Jaguars let their starters play the first drive of the game on offense, with the Trevor Lawrence-led unit driving 59 yards in 12 plays and finishing the drive with a 41-yard field goal by Cam Little to take a 3-0 lead.
Trevor Lawrence's Night
Lawrence finished the night 6-of-7 passing for 43 yards. His lone incompletion came on a pass over to middle to Brian Thomas Jr., though it would have been a tough catch for Thomas considering he was thrown into traffic.
Ultimately Lawrence looked decisive and accurate in his first official showing under Coen. He only got one drive, but it was a successful one that was ultimately undone by penalties and not any issues from Lawrence.
Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter was the biggest story entering the night, and he finished his night with two catches for nine yards. He was the starting slot receiver with the offense, playing 10 offensive snaps before playing eight defensive snaps on the second and third defensive drives of the contest.
Cam Little's Huge Kick
Little ended up being the star of the game, however. After making a 40-yard field goal on his second attempt, Little made a stunning 70-yard field goal at the end of the half to give the Jaguars nine points.
Had this been a regulation game, Little would have set the NFL record by a whole four yards.
On the other side of things, the Jaguars' defense seemingly has a lot of work to do. The starting unit only played one series, in which they allowed the Steelers to have a relatively easy nine-play, 75-yard drive that picked up four first downs and resulted in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph to Darnell Washington.
The Jaguars' backup unit then let the Steelers drive for a 11-play, 85-yard march that ended in a three-yard touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson to Max Hurleman.
The Jaguars climbed back into the game in the second half, however, thanks to Nick Mullens hitting Trenton Irwin for an 11-yard touchdown to give them a 15-14 lead.
Pittsburgh fired back on the next drive, with Thompson throwing his second touchdown of the night with an 11-yard pass to Trey Sermon to give the Steelers a 21-15 lead.
A Bhayshul Tuten pile-pushing touchdown from eight yards out put the Jaguars within the lead, making the score 24-22 in favor of the Steelers with 11:02 left.
With 5:16 left, however, the Steelers put the game away with a 26-yard touchdown from Thompson to Ke'Shawn Williams.
