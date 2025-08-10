Jaguars' Travis Hunter Accomplishes Rare Feat
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Travis Hunter did it.
Hunter officially played both offense and defense in the same game, starting the game on offense for the Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers before going to defense on the unit's second and third drives.
Travis Hunter's Big Night
Hunter totaled 18 snaps on Saturday: 10 on offense and eight on defense. It was not a highlight-worthy type of night, with Hunter finishing the night with two catches for nine yards. On defense, Hunter did not record a statistic but did miss one tackle.
Hunter would have had three catches for 16 yards, but he had a seven-yard gain nullified due to an offensive penalty.
It was an early reveal of what is to come with Hunter, who played with the starters on offense and the backups on defense. It remains to be seen how large of a role he will play on defense.
The biggest question throughout Hunter's entire venture as a two-way player is whether he would have the stamina and durability to do it. It is a small sample size, but Saturday at least showed an early glimpse at what it looks like.
“That's unbelievably rare. I don't know that I've seen anything like it, with that level of conditioning before. Obviously, he's expected to do something that I have not seen another player do, that none of us have seen before," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said earlier in training camp.
"It is once again a testament to his work, his training in the heat in the summer, to be able to come out here and do this. It is hot. No joke. There are guys out here struggling to just do one, and he's doing multiple things, juggling different things mentally, physically. It's a testament to his work. The conditioning is definitely apparent.”
As for how many snaps Hunter will play on each side of the ball, we are now one week closer to having our answer.
Expect for Hunter to continue to play both ways for the Jaguars throughout the rest of training camp and the preseason, and for thinks to continue to look a lot like they did on Saturday.
