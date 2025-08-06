Jaguar Report

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Makes Preseason Feelings Clear

What's the plan for the Jaguars this weekend as preseason play begins this weekend vs. the Steelers?

Bryan Anthony Davis

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up during an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
In this story:

A new era for the Jacksonville Jaguars starts Saturday in the inaugural preseason contest of Head Coach Liam Coen's regime. Typically in the first game, you don't see many 1's and 2's playing, but with only three games to evaluate, and some players needed time due to games lost last year to injury, there's a dilemma when it comes to who to play and who not to play.

Coen on if the personnel plan is known for the game vs. the Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Joey Porter Jr. and Jaguars Travis Etienne Jr.
“Not yet. We're still working through it. We wanted to kind of get through these next two padded days, to evaluate, see where we're at as a group, before making that decision," said Coen.

QB Trevor Lawrence on his plan for Saturday in the game vs. Pittsburgh

Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence
Though he might not have a choice in the matter, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence wants to play after a tumultuous 2024, and is preparing thusly.

“Yes, I’m expecting to play. [I'm] preparing myself to play," said Lawrence. "Not sure exactly what the plan is yet. I think we’re still evaluating some stuff, but yeah, I’m ready to go if so. I’ll be excited to get back out there. It’s been a while, so anytime you can play – even preseason – it means something to get on that field. I’ll be ready to go if that’s the case. If not, the other guys will be ready to roll.”

Lawrence on what he wants to see from himself and his offense in Week 1 of the preseason

“Just to play clean. No penalties, operation in and out of the huddle quick, get up to the line, communicate, just play clean ball and execute whatever’s there. Obviously, the plan—there’s not as much game planning when you’re talking about preseason games. So, not sure exactly the plan as far as what we’re going to do, but whatever it is, it’s stuff we’ve done all training camp, I’m sure. So, just execution at a high level.”

Whether Lawrence plays or not this weekend, his influence will be omnipresent, and his notetaking will need to be on point. But nonetheless, a new day in Duval is here.

Bryan Anthony Davis is a successful journalist with extensive experience as both a broadcaster and a writer. A graduate of Pittsburgh, he joins the On SI team as a contributor covering college football and the NFL.