Do Jaguars Have Best Supporting Cast of Trevor Lawrence's Career?
Over the last five years, a lot has changed for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Since the Jaguars drafted Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the franchise quarterback has been one of the few constants on and off the field for the Jaguars.
Since that day, Lawrence is now on his second general manager, his third head coach, third play-caller, and fifth different set of supporting weapons around him.
Is this the year the Jaguars have finally put the pieces around Lawrence, at least in comparison to his previous four seasons?
We take a look at each of his starting supporting casts from 2021-2024 to find out. As a note, these are just based on Week 1 starters and not the entire wide receiver or running back rooms.
2021 Jaguars, Week 1
RB: James Robinson
OL: Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, Jawaan Taylor
WRs: Marvin Jones, DJ Chark, Laviksa Shenault
TE: James O'Shaughnessy
This one was ... woof. James Robinson was really good at the time, but injuries slowed him down a year later. Norwell and Cann became journeymen after this while Linder retired. Charg and Shenault have not got on anywhere, either, while James O'Shaughnessy has not played an NFL snap since 2021.
2022 Jaguars, Week 1
RB: James Robinson
OL: Cam Robinson, Ben Bartch, Luke Fortner, Brandon Scherff, Jawaan Taylor
WRs: Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones, Zay Jones
TE: Evan Engram
*Brian Griffin voice* this was ... better? Kirk and Zay Jones were clear upgrades from the 2021 groupm though Jones was still a below-average wideout and Kirk was a low-ceiling addition. The offensive line added three new faces, but only right guard Brandon Scherff worked out. Robinson would not finish 2022 with the franchise.
2023 Jaguars, Week 1
RB: Travis Etienne
OL: Walker Little, Ben Bartch, Luke Fortner, Brandon Scherff, Anton Harrison
WRs: Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones
TE: Evan Engram
Mostly the same crew, except now Travis Etienne is a starter, Anton Harrison has replaced Jawaan Taylor at right tackle, and Calvin Ridley replaced Marvin Jones. This was the best one so far almost purely due to the addition of RIdley.
2024 Jaguars, Week 1
RB: Travis Etienne
OL: Cam Robinson, Ezra Cleveland, Mitch Morse, Brandon Scherff, Anton Harrison
WRs: Christian Kirk, Brian Thomas Jr., Gabe Davis
TE: Evan Engram
The offensive line got better at center and the receiver room largely was about the same after losing Ridley and Jones and gaining Brian Thomas and Gabe Davis. Brian Thomas is the best receiver of the group, but Davis is the worst.
2025 Jaguars, Week 1 projected
RB: Travis Etienne
OL: Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison
WRs: Brian Thomas Jr, Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown
TE: Brenton Strange
A lot of changes this time around. Only a few linemen are kept and carried over, there is a new tight end not named Engram for the first time since 2021, and the receiver group was remade. A sophomore Thomas is better than a rookie Thomas, while Dyami Brown is clearly a better No. 3 than Gabe Davis.
The question is the raw and inexperienced talent and ceiling of Travis Hunter vs. the production and experience of Kirk. Talent wise, Hunter should have the edge. If the new linemen come in and out-produce those they replaced, this should be the best cast Lawrence has played with.
