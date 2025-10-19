Jaguars Reveal Inactives in Rams' Tilt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactives for the Week 7 battle vs. the Los Angeles Rams, and there are some key names still attached.
Inactives
The biggest name inactive for the Jaguars is linebacker Devin Lloyd, who was ruled out early this week with a calf injury.
Lloyd did not travel with the team to London this week after sustaining the injury in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.
"Devin Lloyd we’re currently evaluating for a calf. He was cleared, played the first half. Tightened up on him at halftime, went to go in the second half a little bit. It was just too tight. So, made a decision as coaches to get Ventrell [LB Ventrell Miller] in. Ventrell played well. He was cleared medically to play, but we just felt like, as coaches, watching him run a little bit, that it was just too tight. So played Ventrell, got him going and we're currently just kind of being able to test Devin and look at it right now to see if he'll be able to go for us this week," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday before Lloyd was officially ruled out.
With Lloyd set to miss the game, the Jaguars will give the start to third-year linebacker Ventrell Miller in his place.
“Yeah, I have a ton of confidence in him. I thought he had a great summer, a great spring and he’s really just done a good job. He's a pro’s pro in terms of staying ready and being aware of everything within the system and the scheme. He's a physical dude, man," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week.
Also inactive for the Jaguars in their annual London trip are safety Kahlef Hailassie, running back Cody Schrader, offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, tight end Quintin Morris, and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. Morris, like Lloyd, was ruled out earlier this week with an injury. Milum is likely inactive due to the return of Robert Hainsey to the lineup.
“Yeah, Wyatt has gotten better in terms of more comfort level over the last probably week or so getting on the show team. I think we'll be able to get him some more reps this week and see what that looks like," Coen said this week. "Obviously, still have to see if Hainsey [OL Robert Hainsey] is going to be able to go inside there, which obviously dictates a little bit more and see where Wyatt fits in best if it’s helping us at guard or tackle.
