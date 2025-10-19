Jaguars vs. Rams: Week 7 Live Game Thread
The 2025 NFL season has been a strange one. Compared to the expectations coming into the year, this has been one of the most unpredictable starts to a campaign that we've had in recent memory. The Baltimore Ravens are sitting at 1-5 amid a slew of injuries, including a hamstring issue for Lamar Jackson that's cost him the last two games.
The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-4, led to two wins by Jake Browning and new quarterback Joe Flacco, with Joe Burrow only able to watch from the sidelines with turf toe that'll keep him out for several weeks. There's also been a void of dominant contenders, with juggernauts from last year, such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills, all suffering setbacks and raising alarms about their ability to contend this season.
There have also been some pleasant surprises this season, including the Jacksonville Jaguars. At 4-2, they have a real chance to assert themselves into the title conversation with a few more statement wins. They'll be looking to notch another one by downing the Los Angeles Rams — who are also 4-2 through six weeks — in London.
Week 7 preview: Jaguars vs. Rams
Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Rams have shown some moments of dominance this season, but neither team has been able to put it all together. They both also recently took some tough losses that threw their contenderships into question. The Jaguars fell to the Seattle Seahawks in their last game, 20-12, with several glaring holes exposed in the process.
On the other hand, the Rams couldn't beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, despite their opponent fielding a depleted offense with key players Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Persall all unavailable. They followed that up with an uninspiring win over the Baltimore Ravens, 17-3. In that game, star wideout Puka Nacua sprained his ankle, and he was unable to travel with the team to London.
The Jaguars will be without linebacker Devin Lloyd, the NFL's interceptions leader this season. With both teams missing a linchpin on opposite sides, this battle could come down to a meeting of the minds between Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen and his former mentor Sean McVay.
This could be a huge statement win for whoever can emerge victorious. On the other hand, whichever team falls to 4-3 will have to do some serious soul-searching if they want to truly contend this year.
Live Game Thread
COIN TOSS: The Los Angeles Rams won the coin toss and elected to defer. Dyami Browns returns the kickoff to the 31-yard line.
NOT A GOOD START: On Jacksonville's first offensive play of the game, Trevor Lawrence is sacked by Jared Verse for a two-yard loss.
3-AND-OUT: Lawrence extends the play and targets Parker Washington over the middle, but it's broken up on 3rd-and-8. Logan Cooke's punt bounces out near the Rams' 30-yard line.
