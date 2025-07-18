Jaguars Absent In Latest Top-10 Rankings
The Jacksonville Jaguars were recently shut out of the discussion when it came to ranking the NFL's best players at a key position.
In a ranking of the best players at the cornerback position conducted by ESPN, the Jaguars failed to make a mention in any of the three categories: top-10, honorable mention, and also receiving votes. This means none of the voters cast a vote for a Jaguars cornerback in their polls.
"A reminder of the rankings process: Voters gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said.
In a way, it does continue the theme of the Jaguars having several underrated players on their roster. Both Tyson Campbell and Jourdan Lewis are at the very least deserving of some votes, and it a surprise to see neither veteran named.
Perhaps the case will change next season when Travis Hunter has a year under his belt at the cornerback position. Until then, the NFL thinks the best cornerbacks in the AFC South are Houston Texans' cornerback Derek Stingley (No. 2) or L'Jarius Sneed (honorable mention).
"Stingley and Jets corner Sauce Gardner went back-to-back early in the first round of the 2022 draft. While Gardner had the edge through the first two years, Stingley is winning the head-to-head battle after a banner third season," ESPN said.
"Now one of the NFL's highest-paid cornerback at $30 million per year, Stingley allowed 4.9 yards per target last season, the fewest among outside cornerbacks with a minimum of 30 targets. He allowed 42 completions on 90 targets, including 18 passes defended. Opposing quarterbacks produced a 56.9 passer rating against him, which topped the league among corners with at least 50 targets defended."
The Jaguars certainly have the talent to be on next year's list. We will see if they get the respect.
