AFC South Has Plenty to Prove in 2025
Before the Jacksonville Jaguars make a giant leap in the NFL IN 2025, they have to take care of their house first in their own neighborhood, the AFC South. In a recent article published by Pro Football Focus, 2025 NFL Head Coach Rankings, penned by Cody Benjamin, the head coaches of the AFC South ranked the combined lowest in the NFL.
Three of the head men in the division were placed in Tier 3 as unproven or underwhelming. To be characterized in this tier, the coaches have to resemble the tier's title.
"As long as these coaches are employed, they have a chance to redeem themselves. As we stand, however, they've either yet to prove their staying power or struggled to build a promising program."
Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen was ranked at No. 26 and placed in the lower tier, but after just having been hired in January, Coen doesn't have a resumé yet, just a whole lot of promise.
Occupying a spot at the very bottom, No. 32. Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans is only going into a second NFL season. His first was a disappointing 3-14.
"We shouldn't fault Callahan too much for inheriting an overhauled roster, but after he was unable to corral quarterback Will Levis' riskiest tendencies, there's a lot riding on Cam Ward essentially controlling himself as Tennessee's new face of the franchise," wrote Benjamin.
Ten spots higher at No. 22, Shane Steichen, going into his third year in the big chair in Indianapolis, has two second-place finishes, but no playoff appearances and an even record at 17-17.
"Is he to be blamed or credited for cycling through quarterbacks like plenty of his Colts predecessors?" asked Benjaman. "Steichen can call an offense, as he once proved beautifully with the Eagles, but leaning upon Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones spells trouble."
Two times over, DeMeco Ryans has led the Houston Texans to a division title, winning the AFC South in 2023 and 2024. But Ryan was only ranked as a Tier 2, Serviceable Veteran with a 20-14 career mark and a 2-2 record in the playoffs in two years as an NFL Head Coach.
Ryan's checks in at No. 15.
"For a widely respected, longtime NFL captain, Ryans' units have been notoriously chippy, if not blatantly reckless. Still, his defense registers as one of the stingiest in the game. And if C.J. Stroud rebounds under center, a third straight playoff bid should be on tap."
If the Jaguars can eclipse .500 against these three coaches, the Jaguars' house will be ready to roll and move into a higher-rent district.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE