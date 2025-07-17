Where Non-Divisional AFC Coaches on Jaguars Schedule Rank
Liam Coen and his Jacksonville Jaguars play many a plethora of talented head coaches in 2025, among them are three AFC non-divisional colleagues of Coen who are ranked as "Cream of the Crop in CBS Sports 2025 NFL Head Coach Rankings. Where do all of the head guys rank in that article when it comes to conference foes outside of the division?
Week 15, No. 28 Aaron Glenn, new to the Jets this season, takes on fellow rookie Liam Coen.
"Returning to the same franchise with which he started his playing career, Glenn has no shortage of spirit, which fit right in as part of Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions staff. His greatest challenge will be stabilizing, not further dramatizing, such a troubled franchise."
One would think that after leading the Cincinnati Bengals to an AFC title and a Super Bowl entry that Zac Taylor would rank higher than No. 18, but the 7th-year HC is only 46-52-1 and has been overwhelming when you think about his great arsenal in Cincy. The Jaguars and Bengals battle in Week 2 in the Queen City.
"In four of his six seasons running the show, the Bengals have missed the playoffs entirely. In the two years they actually made the postseason, they reached the AFC title game both times. So, who is Taylor? The man responsible for giving Joe Burrow and Co. a little edge? Or for overshadowing his own talent with questionable preparation? Not even Bengals fans may agree on the answer."
No. 17 Pete Carroll, new to Las Vegas and the Raiders, has had a legendary career in 19 NFL seasons. He's won two NFC Rings, plus one Super Bowl win in Seattle. The Raiders have not "Just Won, Baby" in the past 20-some years, but this old dog just might teach the silver and black new tricks. Carroll's team hosts the Jags in Week 9.
"On one hand, he's 73 and six years removed from leading a playoff win. On the other, he's a proven culture-builder and big-game veteran, guiding 10 postseason bids in 14 years atop the Seahawks. There's little doubting he's set to raise the floor in Las Vegas, reunited with Geno Smith. The question is what, exactly, will constitute success in 2025 and beyond."
No. 11 Sean Payton is another champion with a tremendous record of 170-105, including a 9-9 playoff mark and 1-0 in the Super Bowl as a Saints HC in 2009. Now in his 18th season, and third in Denver, Payton and the Broncos battle in Week 16.
"The stink of his sluggish and short-lived Russell Wilson marriage was all but fully offset by the promise of Bo Nix's arrival in 2024. It appears Payton's keen on leaning deep into the ground game and defense as the next step to contention. If the reigning champion Eagles are any indication, it might not be the wrong play, provided he also coaxes additional growth out of Nix under center.
With a career record of 55-25-1, 5-4 in the playoffs, and 0-1 in Super Bowls, No. 6 Jim Harbaugh has coached Michigan to an NCAA title and is in his sixth season in the NFL. It's the Chargers and Jags in at EverBank in Week 11.
"Yes, his Chargers suffered an early playoff exit in 2024, but the fact he revived Los Angeles as a physical playoff team in the first place is reason to believe more is on the way for Justin Herbert and Co. Everywhere Harbaugh's gone -- Stanford, the 49ers, Michigan -- he's built a disciplined big-game contender. He's set to double-down on the bruising approach this year."
There's no surprise that three-time Super Bowl Champ Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs is No. 1 of all 32 coaches in 2025. Ranked there as well in 2024, Reid has been doing a lot of his winning lately. In his 13 seasons in KC and 26 overall, Reid is 258-144-1, 26-16 in the postseason, and 3-3 in Super Bowls. Reid and the Chiefs visit Duval on Monday Night Football in Week 5.
"Kansas City has advanced to five of the last six championship contests under his watch. That's ridiculous, no matter how you slice it. Once the chief of football's most colorful big-play machine, Reid's units have since adapted to win on the margins, with Patrick Mahomes in particular excelling as more of a situational artist alongside makeshift lineups."
"Is he perfect? No. Is he aging? Yes. But every roster he fields respects his warm, familial and proven leadership. And every winter, with Mahomes by his side, he's registered as Mr. Inevitable, pushing the Chiefs the extra yard whenever they most need it."
