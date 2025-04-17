Former Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Declares One Team 'Screwed'
As we inch closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars are getting their final things in order to have a successful draft. The Jaguars want to bring in a good class and set themselves up well for 2025 and beyond. It is an exciting time for all the fans and the organization in Jacksonville to get the draft going with the new regime.
But before that, we look at what the new NFL and that is college football. College football as we knew it, is now all gone and way different than it was. Now players can enter the transfer portal whenever they want and do not have to sit out if they do not want to. We have seen over the last few seasons the impact it has on student-athletes as they come into the NFL.
Name, Image, and Likeness has change everything in college football.
Now, the top recruits in college football are not going to the schools that will help them out the most to become the best player they can be, instead, they are choosing the school that will offer them the most money to attend. And when the recruit is not getting their way, they can just leave without penalty.
Some college football players have even entered the transfer portal before their team's season is over. NIL is a good thing for student athletes, but the NCAA has to come up with some rules on how they go about being able to transfer whenever they want.
Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer gave his take on one recent top college quarterback leaving his school after not receiving the money he wanted.
Former University of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava did not attend his team's practice last week over NIL money, and the school decided to move on.
“Here’s the reality,” former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said onThe Triple Option Podcast(via theKnoxville News Sentinel), “Tennessee is screwed."
“Everybody’s saying, ‘Nice job Tennessee, making a stand,’” Meyer said. “I’ve got a little comment on that. Tennessee plays Florida usually every year in October. Can you imagine that game’s going the other way and [coach] Josh Heupel grabs the microphone and stands on the 50-yard line in Neyland Stadium and says, ‘It’s OK, I made a stand way back when."
