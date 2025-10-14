Jaguar Report

3 Observations on Jaguars' Devin Lloyd's Injury

How will the Devin Lloyd injury impact the Jacksonville Jaguars?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) reacts to his fumble recovery during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) reacts to his fumble recovery during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing some adversity entering their Week 7 game with the Los Angeles Rams.

After a tough 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, the Jaguars are set to go to London without one of their top playmakers in linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd, who was injured vs. the Seahawks, was ruled out for Week 7 on Monday.

So, what do we make of Lloyd's injury and what it means moving forward? We break it down below.

Will Turnovers Continue to Dip?

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) pressures during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After forcing 13 takeaways over the first four games of the season -- one of the best runs of the century in terms of defensive turnovers -- the Jaguars have seen the well dry up over the last two weeks. In the last eight quarters, the Jaguars have just one takeaway: Lloyd's 99-yard interception vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. With Lloyd out of the lineup, will this issue persist?

Lloyd has been a key cog, if the key cog, to the Jaguars' turnover craze. He has good ball skills, always flies to the ball carrier to give himself a chance to make plays, and has been one of the better coverage linebackers in football this year. The ball has just found him. Will that stop for the entire defense if he is off the field?

Why Lloyd's Timeline is Key

nf
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

With Lloyd being ruled out on Monday (as the Jaguars were set to travel to London), it is clear he was never really going to be close to playing this week. Perhaps if the Jaguars did not have a bye week to give him an extra week of rest in Week 8, they would have felt more pressure to get him ready to go, but it is clear he will now take the time to heal up for Week 9.

When the Jaguars come out of their bye, they face the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Houston Texans. This feels like a stretch they badly need Lloyd for, and one they need to go at least 2-1 during.

Big Spotlight on Ventrell Miller

nf
Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

This game is a big chance for Ventrell Miller to show the new regime what he has. They are clearly high on Miller since he was rotating with Lloyd on defense over the first two weeks before Lloyd caught fire, and Sunday will be his first chance to start under Anthony Campanile and Liam Coen after flashes last year.

Per Pro Football Focus, Miller is the 12th-highest graded linebacker among linebackers with at least 50 snaps. He has played well in spurts this season, and if he does so again in Week 7 he may earn himself strong consideration for a larger role in the future.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk Lloyd and his Week 7 injury.

Please let us know your thoughts on Lloyd and his Week 7 injury when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.