3 Observations on Jaguars' Devin Lloyd's Injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing some adversity entering their Week 7 game with the Los Angeles Rams.
After a tough 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, the Jaguars are set to go to London without one of their top playmakers in linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd, who was injured vs. the Seahawks, was ruled out for Week 7 on Monday.
So, what do we make of Lloyd's injury and what it means moving forward? We break it down below.
Will Turnovers Continue to Dip?
After forcing 13 takeaways over the first four games of the season -- one of the best runs of the century in terms of defensive turnovers -- the Jaguars have seen the well dry up over the last two weeks. In the last eight quarters, the Jaguars have just one takeaway: Lloyd's 99-yard interception vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. With Lloyd out of the lineup, will this issue persist?
Lloyd has been a key cog, if the key cog, to the Jaguars' turnover craze. He has good ball skills, always flies to the ball carrier to give himself a chance to make plays, and has been one of the better coverage linebackers in football this year. The ball has just found him. Will that stop for the entire defense if he is off the field?
Why Lloyd's Timeline is Key
With Lloyd being ruled out on Monday (as the Jaguars were set to travel to London), it is clear he was never really going to be close to playing this week. Perhaps if the Jaguars did not have a bye week to give him an extra week of rest in Week 8, they would have felt more pressure to get him ready to go, but it is clear he will now take the time to heal up for Week 9.
When the Jaguars come out of their bye, they face the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Houston Texans. This feels like a stretch they badly need Lloyd for, and one they need to go at least 2-1 during.
Big Spotlight on Ventrell Miller
This game is a big chance for Ventrell Miller to show the new regime what he has. They are clearly high on Miller since he was rotating with Lloyd on defense over the first two weeks before Lloyd caught fire, and Sunday will be his first chance to start under Anthony Campanile and Liam Coen after flashes last year.
Per Pro Football Focus, Miller is the 12th-highest graded linebacker among linebackers with at least 50 snaps. He has played well in spurts this season, and if he does so again in Week 7 he may earn himself strong consideration for a larger role in the future.
