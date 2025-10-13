Jaguars' Liam Coen Updates Devin Lloyd's Injury Status
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some key injuries to watch in the wake of their Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
One of the major injuries to watch is with star linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd, who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month after the first month of the season, sparringly played against the Seahawks in the 20-12 loss. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen updated his status -- along with several others -- on Monday.
Coen Provides Injury Updates
“Just a couple of medical updates, injuries. [LB] Devin Lloyd we’re currently evaluating for a calf. He was cleared, played the first half. Tightened up on him at halftime, went to go in the second half a little bit. It was just too tight," Coen said.
"So, made a decision as coaches to get Ventrell [LB Ventrell Miller] in. Ventrell played well. He was cleared medically to play, but we just felt like, as coaches, watching him run a little bit, that it was just too tight. So played Ventrell, got him going and we're currently just kind of being able to test Devin and look at it right now to see if he'll be able to go for us this week."
If Lloyd can't play in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, the Jaguars will once again turn to Miller in his place next to fellow starting linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.
“His moment, he got a lot of confidence from last year. Credit to him for staying dialed in, understanding all the calls and he doesn't really skip a beat with communication," Oluokun said about Miller on Monday. "And he plays hard. He is really fast, physical, slices in the run game, so he’s always been a playmaker. It's just getting more and more ops [opportunities], so I'm excited to see what he can do when his name's called.”
As for other injuries, Coen also spoke on the injury to tight end Brenton Strange and another injury in the tight end room.
"And then [TE] Quintin Morris as well being evaluated for an abductor deal. His status is a little bit up in the air right now," Coen said.
"Yeah, we didn't—that's really going to be week to week. Hopefully, the bye gets us a little bit of a jump on that, so he doesn't miss as many games. We're hopeful that after that, but it's definitely up in the air. It could be longer than after the bye," Coen said about Strange.
