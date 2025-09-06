How Jaguars Staff Feels About Week 1 X-Factor
The Jacksonville Jaguars still face questions about their team ahead of the Week 1 season opener against the Carolina Panthers. A new coaching staff led by head coach Liam Coen has the Jaguars feeling hopeful for their future and a roster with enough talent to push for the postseason if a turnaround is successful.
However, one of the keys to Jacksonville's success in 2025 centers around the offensive line, a unit that has had its fair share of inconsistencies throughout the last couple of years. This summer has shown a unit with new additions continuing to adjust to a new system, but Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski sounded optimistic heading into the weekend.
Udinski sounds off on Jaguars offensive line ahead of Week 1
A stable offensive line in Jacksonville could lead to success for the offense, boosting both the run game and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will need to rely on protection up front to maintain high-quality play throughout the season. The Jaguars did make additions to the offensive line with their depth and starting experience at center, Robert Hainsey, and right guard, Patrick Mekari.
Udinski seemed positive about the offensive line in a recent press conference, saying he 'feels good' about the group and is favorable to the players in the room. The depth has stood out to him, and how versatile everyone in the position group is adds a level of versatility.
"We have the flexibility of guys being able to play different positions inside, outside, left and right, which is nice to have. Different guys can snap," Udinski said. "Different guys can play guard, play tackle and then they've done a great job of kind of coming together and learning to work together, which is always a big thing in the offensive line because as much as there's one-on-ones at times, a lot of it is dependent on the communication."
Udinski said communication is one of the biggest aspects of the workings along the offensive line, especially in pass sets, blocking, protection calls, and much more. This will be paramount against the Panthers' Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown III, and their young pass rushers of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.
"There's so much communication with those guys where even though it looks like a one-on-one being a one-on-one at the end of the play, so much of that is dictated by what they did pre-snap or what they did with their footwork to create that one-on-one or what's the call, what's the combination," Udinski explained. "So, it's been fun to see those guys come closer together as a unit.”
The Jaguars having the Panthers' upgraded defensive line is a good test for them to start the year, knowing key matchups arise later with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. While the positivity is encouraging, Jacksonville's offensive front must perform to expectations starting this weekend.
