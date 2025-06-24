Jaguars 2025 Position Preview: Offensive Guard
With the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauling their roster in the first season of the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era, we are set to take a look at each position group on the Jaguars' 90-man roster as they await the start of training camp.
Next up, we take a look at the offensive guard room, headlined by Patrick Mekari.
Guards (5): Patrick Mekari, Ezra Cleveland, Wyatt Milum, Javon Foster, Sal Wormley
While there are only five players listed, it is also worth nothing the Jaguars have the belief that several of their other offensive linemen such as Fred Johnson and Chuma Edoga can also step in at guard as needed, with each doing so in their past.
Patrick Mekari was the Jaguars' biggest contract handed out in free agency, and the Jaguars will expect him to start and make an impact at right guard from the first snap of the season. He will be replacing one of the team's more consistent linemen in Brandon Scherff, so a lot will be expected. He could also be moved around throughout the season as needed due to his versatility.
Ezra Cleveland was a big investment from the past regime, with former Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke trading for Cleveland in 2023 and then giving him an extension before the 2024 season. With a new regime in place, he could have to fight for a starting role at left guard. The fact he has spent snaps at tackle in the past is a plus.
Wyatt Milum is one of the team's more intriguing additions to the offensive line. The third-round pick had a long and storied career at left tackle for West Virginia, but he will be expected to fight for a starting spot at left guard.
Behind this trio, the Jaguars do not have much natural depth at guard, especially with Cooper Hodges on the PUP list. Javon Foster took plenty of snaps at guard during the offseason program after being drafted as a tackle in the fourth-round last year, and he is likely fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.
The lone undrafted name who likely projects to the practice squad is rookie addition Sal Wormley, who showed promise over the course of the offseason program.
