Why Jaguars Need Trevor Lawrence to Get On Schedule
Trevor Lawrence came into the 2025 NFL season as one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the league. Many saw the talent that made him a blue-chip prospect coming out of Clemson and affirmed their belief in him through the flashes he continued to display at the professional level. Others saw his disappointing career trajectory so far with the Jacksonville Jaguars and decided that he would never be an elite quarterback.
His play this year hasn't helped matters, either. On the one hand, he's currently averaging a career-low in passing yards per game and is on pace to match his high in interceptions for a season. The Jaguars' offense hasn't been as effective as many had hoped it would be under Head Coach Liam Coen, and Lawrence's inconsistency leading the passing game has been the main culprit.
On the other hand, Jacksonville is 3-1, with its quarterback continuing to make the right plays when needed. His accuracy has been better, he's been getting the ball out quickly and avoiding sacks, and his numbers would be a lot better if it weren't for some untimely drops from his wide receivers in the first few games.
How the Jaguars feel about Trevor Lawrence's play so far
The messaging from the coaching staff has been consistent when it comes to Trevor Lawrence's play in the 2025 NFL season. Head Coach Liam Coen and the rest of his crew have repeatedly stated that T-Law has impressed them with his progression, credited him for his growth and his strong play at times, while also acknowledging that he has more room to grow.
If the Jacksonville Jaguars are to reach another level this season, it'll have to be because Trevor Lawrence elevates his play and takes the passing game and overall offense with him to a higher tier. Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski was asked if he thinks his quarterback is on track:
"Sometimes putting it on a schedule or a definitive schedule is tough, because there's so much gray, and there are so many conditional things that are happening out there on the field... So, you don't necessarily have a schedule saying he has to be here with this exact number of yards or this exact number of completions by this week, and then by the next week, it has to be that. But I think you see the progress from an overall perspective when you kind of zoom out and see where we started in the spring, where he was in training camp, and where he is, you see bits of progress show up."
"It's not going to be linear, where everything's going to be perfect in a straight line going from where we started to what we're going to. There's going to be ups and downs. He knows that, we know that, but you see the progress show up in bits and pieces. The goal is to continue to build on that progress and hopefully, January, February, we're saying the same thing about where we are there relative to now, relative to the spring. So, if we continue to keep building the way we're building, I'm confident that that improvement will continue to come."
