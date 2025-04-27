Duval's Reaction to Jaguars Final Picks of the NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up the 2025 NFL Draft by having two picks in the 6th round and two picks in the last round of the draft.
The Jaguars took linebacker Jalen McLeod out of the University of Auburn and safety Rayuan Lane III out of Navy in the 6th round of the draft.
In the seventh round the Jaguars took center Jonah Monheim out of the University of Southern California and running back LeQuint Allen out of the University of Syracuse with their final pick.
What did the Jaguars fans and Duval think of those picks?
"We drafted someone from my Alma Mater, the United States Naval Acadmey! Yes!!!!!!!!!" said one fan.
"I can see the vision for both of them. Fingers crossed for powell-ryland at 7.05," said another fan.
"Like the first selection (edge) hated the 2nd. We need to continue to add depth to both Edge and DT since they refused to do so in FA and made it a point to say they'd be adding the draft which *checks notes* DRAFTED 1!!! of those... in the 6th... in a loaded DT/DE class," said another fan.
"Both good football players. I means look at buffalo. They don’t necessarily hv the best talent on D. But they hv some great football players," said another fan.
"Solid picks. I really like what Lequint Allen can bring on passing downs, and I think he’ll definitely have a role," added another fan.
"I Live in Syracuse and let me be one of first to say how pumped I am we grabbed LeQuint Allen. Dude is an excellent pass catcher, runs hard and always falls into the Endzone. Hes a machine with no quit," added another fan.
"Love Monheim’s versatility and intangibles, needs to hit the weight room. Also love Allen’s ability in the passing game, receiving and pass protection. Think they both may have a tough time competing to make the roster but they definitely have a great opportunity,"
"Hated them. Sorry to keep beating this drum but where's the DT/DT depth?! They refused to address it during Free Agency so as to avoid vets getting in the way of "rookies they're going to draft" and proceeds to draft 1... ONE... DE in the 6th!!! in a loaded DE/DT class!!!" added another team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another update on the draft weekend or any other.
Please let us know your thoughts on all of our stories now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.