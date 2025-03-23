James Gladstone Explains Why Jaguars Signed Chuma Edoga
Of the many moves the Jacksonville Jaguars made in free agency this March, one that could be flying under the radar is the addition of veteran offensive lineman Chuma Edoga.
Edoga checks a lot of the boxes the Jaguars seemed to prioritized in their first offseason under general manager James Gladstone. He has started games at both tackle and guard, has experience at left and right tackle, and is an experienced veteran who could add instant depth.
In addition to Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari, Edoga was added to overhaul a struggling offensive line. And thanks to his experience, Gladstone thinks he can do exactly that.
"The cool thing with Chuma, right, he's been a journeyman, more so than the other two, gone from one club to the next, and really found some footing in Dallas. And he learned from some, you know, some from some Hall of Fame OL. And I think he grew a lot when he was there," Gladstone said during an appearance on Jaguars Happy Hour.
As for what Edoga brings to the table when he steps on the field, it meshes exactly with what the Jaguars have made it clear they are looking for.
"But getting back to what speaks on film, each game that Chuma started this past season, he was walking onto the field with the idea that he was going to set the tone early, and there wasn't a first snap where he wasn't playing through the whistle," Gladstone said.
"He was always doing his part to make his presence felt with his opponent. And so that was something that really jumped out to us, and we look forward to him being another versatile piece that can go inside and out and compete there at the tackle spot."
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made it clear from his first press conference the offensive line's physicality would be key in their improvements in 2025. With Edoga's physical edge, it appears the Jaguars are certainly trending that way.
"I think we would all agree that it needs to improve, right? I think, first and foremost, when you look at the offensive side of the ball, you want that unit and that group, it's the first thing when you break the huddle that the defense sees," Coen said.
"I want that to mean something. We want that to mean something. And it will. And that's a mentality. That's personnel. That's scheme. That's technique. That's fundamentals. That's attitude. That's something that we need to make sure we instill."
