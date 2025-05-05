What Travis Hunter Could Mean for the Jaguars Pass Defense
One of the biggest questions heading into the draft with Travis Hunter was which side of the ball he would play at the next level.
It was a highly-debated question throughout the pre-draft process that resulted in a wide range of opinions all the way up to the No. 2 overall selection when the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up for the Heisman Trophy winner.
Some saw him as a better wide receiver, others a cornerback. If he landed with the right organization, we could’ve seen him have a chance to play both sides of the ball full-time.
Instead, general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen made it clear he would be getting most of his playing time at wide receiver but it does not forbid him from being the incredible two-way superstar that made him a top-two draft choice.
Hunter should form a formidable duo with Brian Thomas Jr. on offense while giving the Jaguars another superstar to spotlight on the roster. However, he has a chance to be a formidable presence on their defense right away, despite the likely limited setting he would be placed in.
As it stands, Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis are the starting cornerbacks on the roster. How Hunter plays into this is fascinating and will require some creativity by defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
Hunter will likely begin his rookie season as a back-up cornerback, and starting Z or slot receiver. But this is where things could get interesting: Hunter could be flexed as a nickel defender on third downs if the team is expected to push Jones into an outside role. On some occasions, he could line up on the perimeter late in games when it's crunch time when the defense needs a stop.
The repetitions Hunter will get on defense will have meaning and impact. There is also the flexibility to be a spot starter at cornerback if injuries begin to play a role. Either way, the former All-American offers the exceptional talent capabilities to be a formidable presence on either side of the ball as arguably the top wide receiver and cornerback in the draft.
