Jawaan Taylor Battle: 3 Jaguars vs. Chiefs Storylines to Watch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to make a big statement this week, with Monday Night Football providing a chance for them to knock off the defending AFC Champions on a national stage.
But which storylines are we closely tracking ahead of the big game? Here are three that we think will make or break the game.
Jawaan Taylor's Performance
The weak spot on the Chiefs' offensive line is clear, and the Jaguars should not hesitate to attack it: Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who will be returning to EverBank Stadium for the second time since he left the Jaguars in free agency in 2023. While the status of defensive end Travon Walker is unclear, the Jaguars should still ensure they get plenty of matchups with Josh Hines-Allen against Taylor.
Taylor has only allowed six pressures this season, but that is largely due to the Chiefs' scheme and Patrick Mahomes. To affect Mahomes, though, the Jaguars' pass-rush should make Taylor their marked man for the week.
Trevor Lawrence vs. the Blitz
The Jaguars are set to see a heavy barrage of blitzes for likely the first time this season. None of the Jaguars' first four opponents ranked top-16 in blitz rate, while the Jaguars have played the No. 30 and No. 32 defenses in blitz rate. The Chiefs, however, rank No. 7 in blitz rate and will not be afraid to let their defense cut loose against Trevor Lawrence.
How Lawrence performs against the blitz could help determine the winner of the game. Lawrence is No. 14 by EPA/Play against the blitz this year, but is also completing just over 50% of his passes in such scenarios.
Travis Hunter's Role
Coming off a week in which Travis Hunter had season-lows in snaps (47) and % of snaps played (29.6%), it will be interesting to see how the Jaguars plan to deploy Hunter against the Chiefs this weekend. If Dyami Brown does not play, then Hunter would likely once again play a larger role on offense than defense due to the difference in depth at cornerback and wide receiver. If Brown does play, however, the Jaguars would be wise to let Hunter be a full-time player on both sides of the ball like he was in Weeks 2 and 3.
Hunter has had flashes of big-play ability on both sides of the ball, though it is clear he is still working through the process of being a two-way player. But in a big game against an elite opponent, the Jaguars should lean back into their original plan for Hunter and let him do what he does best.
