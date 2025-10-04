Anthony Campanile Highlights Key Chiefs Weapons vs. Jaguars Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars have continued to impress in the 2025 NFL season. They've rattled off two straight highly encouraging wins over prospective playoff teams going into Week 5. They first pulled off an upset at home against the Houston Texans, and then followed that up with a road victory as the underdogs versus the San Francisco 49ers.
Their last win looks even more impressive now, with the Niners downing the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football despite missing starting quarterback Brock Purdy. Clearly, the Jaguars have to be viewed as a serious threat in any given matchup, at the bare minimum.
However, Jacksonville is entering its toughest test yet, hosting the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs for a Monday Night Football primetime showdown in Week 5. This will be an especially revealing game for the Jaguars' defense, as Patrick Mahomes and company are coming off a 37-point explosion against the Baltimore Ravens in their last outing.
Jaguars must shut down Xavier Worthy
The Kansas City Chiefs were a middling offense through the first three games of the 2025 NFL season. They had lost Rashee Rice for the first six weeks due to a suspension he incurred for his involvement in a reckless driving incident earlier in the year. Then, Xavier Worthy left their opener against the Los Angeles Chargers after dislocating his shoulder on a collision with Travis Kelce.
Without their top two receiving weapons, the Chiefs' offense was neutralized, despite Patrick Mahomes' herculean individual efforts. With Worthy back last game, though, Kansas City showed off its explosiveness, dropping 37 points on the Baltimore Ravens, and could have had more. Despite having just one good shoulder, Worthy went for 121 yards on seven touches, displaying his lethality as a target for Mahomes. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile knows the challenge that the Jacksonville Jaguars face trying to contain the Chiefs' re-emerged wideout:
"Yeah, I think he's got elite speed. He is a special player as well. Really, I think he's a good route runner, and I know he got banged up early in the year, so he adds a whole other dimension to them when he came back, and he obviously makes it difficult. Years back, when they had [former Chiefs WR] Tyreek Hill, another guy [who] could really, really, really go — he kind of brings that element to their offense."
The last time the Jaguars saw Tyreek Hill, he put up 130 yards and a touchdown against them with the Miami Dolphins. Hopefully, Jacksonville's defense can limit Worthy to a much more muted showing on Monday.
