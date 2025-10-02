Liam Coen Provides Massive Travon Walker Update Before Chiefs Clash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Travon Walker isn't your normal football player, that much was made clear Thursday afternoon at the Miller Electric Center.
Speaking to reporters ahead of this week's Monday Night Football clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen revealed that Walker had surgery this week on his injured wrist ... but is still listed as day-to-day and may even have a chance to play vs. the Chiefs.
Coen on Walker
"Saw a specialist on Monday, had a surgical procedure done, will be listed as day to day, and we'll update you guys per the injury report, just like every other player at the end of the day," Coen said.
Walker sustained a wrist injury early in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving the game in the first half and not returning. He was later seen in a sling in a locker room video posted by the team on social media.
When asked if Coen thinks Walker is the kind of player who could put himself in a position to play despite the injury, Coen didn't shy away.
"Yeah, he's got that kind of mindset and mentality, you know, he does. So he's a great, great dude. He's gonna try to do everything in his power, you know, he just cares so much," Coen said. "He was one of the first guys I saw in the locker room, you know, before I got out of the locker room on Sunday, just congratulating the team and us. So it was pretty cool.
Through four games, Walker is second on the Jaguars' roster in pressures (13), tackles for loss (2), quarterback hits (4), and sacks (2.0). He is also first amongst all Jaguars' defensive linemen in stops. Without Walker, the Jaguars would have to rely on backups such as Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah and B.J. Green.
"Huge, especially Smoot has been really getting better and better every week. Plays his tail off. Ogbah gives us some flexibility to be able to play outside and be able to reduce a little bit inside. BJ Green got some snaps, obviously, last week, and then, you know, Dennis Gardeck is continuing to, I think, get more and more comfortable out there," Coen said. "So, you know, feel confident, though, if that has to happen."
