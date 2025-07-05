Josh Hines-Allen Reacts to Travis Hunter's Viral Practice Play
Almost a month ago to the day, Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter made one of the most impressive plays of the entire offseason program.
Playing defense during an OTA practice in June, Hunter turned a pass breakup into one of the most spectacular practice plays one will see. The play soon went viral, and so far it is the lasting image of Hunter's first steps as a Jaguar.
The internet was not the only place where the play stood out, though. Some of Hunter's own teammates were in awe of the hybrid rookie's standout moment, including star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen.
During an interview with SPEAK on Fox Sports 1, Hines-Allen described his reaction to the play and why it stood out to him and the rest of the Jaguars' defensive unit.
"I mean at the end of the day, you know, he does make some good plays, but, you know, we all out there trying to get right. But I know the one play, the viral clip that he had when he intercepted the ball on defense, I told Coach, throw it to -- we are trying to see what, you know, we are trying to see if he can do it," Hines-Allen said.
"He threw that ball up. And at the time, it was like, damn, he just caught that. And I just thought it was one of the craziest catches. Like to be put on the spot at that moment and to deliver that was a good moment for not only like for me to see, but just be like, damn this dude, he's a baller at the end of the day."
Hunter has been one of the biggest stories of the entire NFL news cycle this offseason, and this highlight practice clip so far has been one of the peaks of his rookie journey.
"I think this dude is going to be a legit player in the National Football League, both sides of the ball," Hines-Allen said.
"You know, we got his back, and at the end of the day, man, he's a playmaker. You know, if he's going to be the best wide receiver, best corner, doesn't matter. He's gonna make plays no matter what side or ball he is on, and that's what we need, and I'm excited to see that."
