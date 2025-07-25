Josh Hines-Allen Recognized Amongst the NFL's Elite
Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End Josh Hines-Allen has not received a whole lot of acclaim lately, but now he's been honored by his peers as the 63rd best player in the National Football League. On Thursday, NFL Network, which is staggering the reveals, released No.'s 70-63, and JHA was listed among the league's best.
"A consistent pass rusher for Jacksonville, Hines-Allen was one of the Jaguars’ bright spots in 2024. Since 2021, he has recorded seven-plus sacks in each season as he continues to disrupt the opposing run and pass game. Hines-Allen makes his second-consecutive appearance in the Top 100, and the two-time Pro Bowler shows no signs of slowing down in his seventh season."
"Josh Hines-Allen accounted for a 26.2% share of the Jaguars' team pressures last season, the third-highest team pressure share in the NFL. Hines-Allen generated 67 total pressures, ninth among edge defenders."
Hines-Allen, who is regarded as a top talent and put together a 17-and-a-half sack season in 2023, has not been properly recognized enough lately to the satisfaction of Jaguars fans and certain members of the professional football following world.
In the past six weeks, Josh Hines-Allen has been left off multiple "Best Of" lists. Just last week, Josh Hines-Allen was omitted from ESPN's ledger of execs, coaches, and scouts ranking the NFL's top 10 edge rushers for 2025, The leader of the defense in Jacksonville was nowhere to be found, not even as an honorable mention.
Back in June, Fox Sports published a top ten list featuring the top ten, best, and most accomplished members of the 2019 NFL Draft Class. The No. 7 overall pick in that selection process was only included as an honorable mention, prompting the Pro Bowler to respond via social media about the snub, issuing a pledge to "keep proving people wrong, just like always".
Now being included among the NFL's 100 best is an honorable acknowledgement, as it's compiled through an annual poll where current players vote based on what occurred in the stadium during the previous season. This is the second time the Jaguars ' second-leading sack artist in the team's 31-year history has been honored as such. Last year, JHA checked in at No. 35.
The ranking is surely an honor, but it pales in comparison to a certain trophy that recognizes the entire team. That's what Josh Hines-Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker, and his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates are working for now in Training Camp.
