Jourdan Lewis Has High Praise for Jaguars' Secondary
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to be a completely different team from the one they fielded in the 2024 NFL season. There weren't many positive takeaways from their miserable 4-13 campaign that the franchise would want to carry over into this year. As such, the Jaguars brought in a completely new staff, hiring Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile to carry out their systematic overhaul.
Jacksonville also made plenty of changes to its on-field personnel. One of the most exciting additions was free agent acquisition Jourdan Lewis, who comes over from the Dallas Cowboys after an incredible 2024 showing. His performance last season earned him the 15th-highest coverage grade among defensive backs from Pro Football Focus.
This offseason, the Jaguars made him the top-paid nickelback in the league, inking him to a three-year, $30 million deal. Clearly, he'll have a key role within the team's secondary. So far, he's been optimistic about what he's seen from his new teammates.
Jourdan Lewis is a fan of his new teammates in the Jaguars' secondary
Jourdan Lewis isn't the only defensive back that the Jacksonville Jaguars added this past offseason. They also brought on Travis Hunter Jr. with the second-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with CB Caleb Ransaw with the 88th-overall selection and safety Rayuan Lane III with No. 200.
Hunter Jr.'s primary focus will be on offense as a new wide receiver target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but he'll take snaps on defense this season, too. Lewis has been impressed with what Hunter Jr. has already shown ahead of his unprecedented endeavor to be a full-time two-way player in the NFL:
"He's a playmaker. Just his intelligence, understanding the game on both sides, and having the wherewithal to go through that. It's definitely a grueling thing to do, especially at this level. You have to prepare for the best on both sides. So, it's just his mindset and mentality to go out there and do it on both sides. I'm excited to see what he does this year."
Jacksonville will have two new members in the secondary: Lewis and fellow free agent signee Eric Murray. However, they have some exciting returning young players, too, including 2024 third-round pick Jarrian Jones. When asked about the energy in the cornerback room during the Jaguars' preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins, Lewis pointed to Jones specifically:
"Like you said, it's full of energy, and Jarrian, he's a trick bag every time you see him. So he keeps me on my toes, he keeps me young, and those guys, it's a pleasure to see them play. They are really talented young guys that want to learn how to play the position and be playmakers. So, I couldn't ask for better young guys than those guys."
Having Lewis as a veteran presence in the secondary will be invaluable to the development of Jones and the rest of the Jaguars' young defensive prospects. With the additions they've made and some natural progression, Jacksonville's passing defense should be much more effective in the 2025 season.
