5 Observations on Jaguars' Preseason Finale vs. Dolphins
The 2025 preseason is over.
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the preseason with a 0-2-1 record after a 14-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, and now the full focus can go to Week 1.
So, what did we make of the preseason finale? We break it down below.
Two Key Players Make Appearances
Two Jaguars defenders who are set to play key roles this season made their preseason debuts on Saturday. Maason Smith and Dennis Gardeck are locks for the roster, but due to injuries they had gotten zero live reps in the preseason up until the finale. With each playing plenty on Saturday, their statuses for Week 1 seem positive.
"Obviously, a lot of new faces getting some ops here in this preseason game three. Obviously, [DT] Maason Smith stepping on field for the first time in a long time in a game setting, [LB] Dennis Gardeck in the same breath and a lot of undrafted college free agents really giving a good go," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said during the contest.
BJ Green Stands Out
The entire Jaguars' pass-rush stood out agianst the Dolphins, but rookie defensive end B.J. Green was especially impressive. Green had a sack on the second drive of the game and also provided consistent pressure against the Dolphins' top offensive line. He has made a strong case for the 53-man roster.
"Our D-line has been going crazy. In that joint practice the other day, they had to have had like four or five sacks, that’s really good on the back end. You’re sitting back there kind of just watching, which is always a good thing. That will create opportunities for us on the back end," safety Andrew Wingard said during the game.
"Coach [Defensive Line Coach Matt] Edwards is doing a great job with them. Just watching the tape of all those guys, there are some dogs in there. [DL] B.J. Green [II], undrafted rookie, dog. So, I think we’ve got a good group back there and they will have a really good year.”
LB Answer Seems Clear
The linebacker battle between Jack Kiser and Chad Muma seemed to go in one clear direction on Saturday. Muma had several missed tackles, one of which led to a touchdown by the Dolphins, while Kiser flashed in coverage and as a blitzer. Kiser has had the momentum for several weeks now and this contest only furthered his case.
Udinski Gets His Shot
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen comes from a coaching tree that uses the preseason to develop not just players, but also coaches. On Saturday, Coen was able to do just that by giving Grant Udinski the keys to the offense and allowing him to call plays. Udinski has dabbled in play-calling in Jacksonville in past practices, but the preseason finale was his first real shot at running the show.
Cam Little Furthers Case As One of NFL's Elite
Jaguars kicker Cam Little is one of the best in the entire NFL for a reason, and he further proofed his case with another top-tier kick. This time it was a 59-yard field goal that Little completely drilled down the middle of the uprights -- it would have been good from 65, if not more. He is a real-deal weapon entering 2025.
