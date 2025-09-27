Kyle Shanahan Weighs in on Robert Saleh's Jaguars Comments
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers will finally face off in 24 hours, giving us a true look at how the Jaguars stack up against one of the NFL's best teams.
But in the days before kickoff, there has been a flurry of jabs. counterjabs, and now explanations -- all surrounding comments made by 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
Saleh's Comments
“Liam [Coen] and his staff, a couple of guys coming from Minnesota, they’ve got a—legally—a really advanced signal stealing type system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation," Saleh said. "They do a great job with it. They formation you to try to find any nugget they can. So we’ve got to be great with our signals and we’ve got to be great with our communication to combat some of the tells that we might give on the field."
“They’re almost elite in that regard. That whole entire tree. From Sean [McVay], to Kevin O’Connell, to all those guys, they all do it. So, there’s challenges. They’re gonna catch us in some situations where they have the advantage and we just gotta play good, sound, fundamental football and do our best to execute.”
When Saleh was asked to explain what exactly the Jaguars are doing and how they are doing it, this is what he had to say.
“That’s the ultimate trick. Whether it’s people from the sideline or whether it’s our individual hand signals—whatever nugget they can find, they catch it. And they always happen to find themselves in good situations based on the coverages shown. And there’s nothing illegal about it. I’m not suggesting that. It’s just, you can tell they have a system that is getting them into a very advantageous position multiple times during the course of a game."
Coen's Response
“I’m not going to speak on that fully right now,” Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday. “We have a huge game for us coming up this weekend. We have a great defense we have to go out and attack and that’s where our whole mindset is.”
“Again, we’re really trying to focus on a darn good defense we have to try and go attack and offensively, get better and putting together for four quarters and try to create some explosives in the pass game.”
Now, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has attempted to clear the air, offering the latest response to Saleh-gate.
“(Saleh) was trying to give them a compliment,” said Shanahan. “I think when the words ‘sign stealing' are used in a long compliment, that can sometimes go the wrong way.”
