Where Jaguars Land In Latest Sports Illustrated Power Rankings
Owner Shad Khan wanted his Jacksonville Jaguars to get better next season. The Jaguars did not have the season they wanted in 2024. So, for Khan, that meant he had to make changes around the franchise. And it started right away with the head coach and then moved on to the general manager.
Khan went out and hired Liam Coen to be the Jaguars' new head coach. Coen is one of the biggest offensive play-callers in the National Football League. And new general manager James Gladstone is also one of the best personnel people in his respective position.
This past week, we found out more about them. It was their first draft together in Jacksonville and they did not wait around and made a move right away that sent shock waves across the National Football League. The Jaguars traded up to take the best overall player in the draft in Travis Hunter.
Even the rest of the draft, the Jaguars were dealing like crazy and getting great value, still with the picks they had selected. Coen and Gladstone really have been a good pairing so far. And it showed in the 2025 NFL Draft and it will continue heading into the 2025 season. What they did in the draft is something we do not see very often with a new head coach and new general manager
But what did the 2025 NFL Draft class do for the Jaguars in the latest Sports Illustrated power rankings?
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated had the Jaguars ranked at No. 26 out of all the NFL teams in the latest power rankings.
Previous ranking: 23
"We have heard much from new Jaguars GM James Gladstone about the potential tide-altering power of Travis Hunter. Now, we need to see it in actuality. Pairing the NFL’s first unicorn prospect in years with a first-time head coach, a first-time defensive coordinator and a first-time general manager either has unseen potential or, you know, the opposite of that," said Orr.
"I thought the Jaguars needed to get some protection for their top-end edge rushing talent, but the team may be hoping options on the roster, such as Arik Armstead and last year’s second-round pick Maason Smith, can patch the holes."
Tell us if you agree with these rankings when you follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about SI's rankings by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.