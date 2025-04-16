Liam Coen Details Solution to Jaguars' Short-Yardage Issues
When it comes to priorities for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, fixing the running game is likely near the very top of the list.
Jacksonville has been among the worst rushing offenses in the NFL in the last two seasons, something even franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence has harped on as an issue. And Coen has dealt with a similar situation, taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushing offense from worst to best last season.
Now, Coen will be tasked with doing the same in Jacksonville. Bucky Irving helped ignite the Buccaneers' dormant rushing attack last year, and the Jaguars will look to have a similar impact from their backfield this season.
But, as Coen noted, fixing the rushing attack and short-yardage issues is not as simple as just driving the football down the middle of the opposing defense. It takes creativity, versatility and the willingness to adapt.
“I think that's something that ultimately you look at last year in the NFL, we were first in Tampa in short yardage. Although I'd love to say that we just ran duo down everybody's throat, I can't say that. There was some misdirection, jet sweeps, whatever it was, different ways of getting that yard," Coen said on Tuesday.
"Ultimately, yes, you'd love to say, ‘Man, we just have to gain to yard, we should be able to do this,’ with the most simple plays in football. But it just depends on how you're built and what those matchups look like, obviously. It is on us as coaches to hopefully put those guys in better positions to be successful that way.”
The Jaguars have already placed a clear emphasis on improving the offensive line this offseason. The next step is ensuring the improvements will lead to a rejuvenated rushing attack.
“I’m glad you asked that because something that's been very clear to both Liam and I, and it’s something we both value innately, is physical and mental toughness. I know that probably was apparent in that just by default the offensive line and defensive line," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Tuesday as the Jaguars prepare for the draft.
