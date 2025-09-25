Liam Coen Explains Why Dennis Gardeck Is Key to Jaguars' Defensive Plans
The Jacksonville Jaguars have amassed a resurgent defense that has become one of the league leaders in takeaways under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, one of the biggest early hires of head coach Liam Coen's nine-month-long tenure. Jacksonville is off to a hot start because of this unit, which will look to remain this way as it takes on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.
One player in particular has got the eyes of fans, coaches, and media alike. Earlier this offseason, the Jaguars signed Dennis Gardeck to add depth and versatility at linebacker. So far, the results have been spectacular, as Coen broke down the former Arizona Cardinals special teams ace.
Coen on how Gardeck fits Campanile's unit
Play style is a key piece to building a stout defense, depending on the defensive coordinator. It was what drew the Jaguars to Gardeck in the first place, for how relentless he is as a pursuit defender. Coming off a major knee injury, the former Cardinals standout is gradually returning to form with his pass rush ability, physicality, and making plays in space.
"I think you've seen throughout the last three weeks, him just kind of getting a little bit better and better, more comfortable coming off the injury," Coen said. "He can rush obviously a little bit, but he'll blow up tight ends, he throws his body in there, and then he can go play in space."
Coen respects Gardeck's special teams ability, how he was used previously in Arizona, and his overall play. This is a player who has seemingly brought more excitement, versatility, and aggression to a unit that has played in a similar fashion to begin the season under Campanile.
"People have used him, Arizona used him in the rush, but also dropping out, catching interceptions, tips. The way that Dennis plays is something I've always really respected. I've kind of said that a few times and he's the right type of pro," Coen said. "The way he takes care of his body, the way that he does things has put himself in a position to earn more reps and to help contribute for our team to go win."
Gardeck is a veteran presence that is needed for a young Jaguars defense. He was one of the key moves made this offseason by general manager James Gladstone to bolster the depth at every opportunity he had, and remains one of the best fits of this group this season.
