Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Bold Observations on Day 16

We break down the final practice before the New Orleans Saints game and everything else that we saw at Jacksonville Jaguars training camp on Day 16. What all did we see at the Miller Electric Center?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) catches a pass during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) catches a pass during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their 16th day of training camp on Friday, their final practice of the week as they prepare for the New Orleans Saints.

So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.

Travis Hunter Sits Out

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars rookie star Travis Hunter dealt with the first practice of his young career where he did not get much work in. After participating in team stretches, Hunter watched from the sideline as the Jaguars went through individual drills and then team drills. Head coach Liam Coen called it precautionary measures for an upper body injury, and Hunter stayed engaged with a play sheet and close proximity to wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during team drills.

"That's what they're supposed to do when they're hurt. Stay locked in and have a little bit of they can't go, we want them to make sure that they're locked in, getting all the calls, understanding the call, and being able to watch and execute it as well in their minds," Coen said.

Other Injury Updates

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The injuries are starting to pile up for the Jaguars and it has led to a lot of moving pieces on both sides of the ball -- so many moving pieces that it may impact how the Jaguars are planning to address Sunday's game with the New Orleans Saints.

Right guard Chuma Edoga, right tackle Anton Harrison and cornerback Tyson Campbell were all seen working to the side at the start of practice, which led to the Jaguars using several different combinations with Patrick Mekari, Fred Johnson and Wyatt Milum on the left side of the offensive line.

Light Day Before Saints Battle

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball as wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars held one of their lightest practices of the training camp on Friday, which is to be expected considering their upcoming game and the level of exertion in practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. There are just a few practices left, and Friday's practice showed the hay is in the barn.

"I don't want to peak tomorrow, and now we'll have to pull back on them to get their legs back and ow we're going into week one slow or slower. The goal is to peak at Carolina," Coen said.

"I'm not expecting them to probably be in full sixty minute shape at the moment. That's still a work in progress. The point you made was the point we talked about yesterday a lot was when you start to get into those moments, that's when we need to do more that come together, like, communicate more."

Top Two Targets

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

As mentioned, it was a light day of practice so it is advisable not to read too much into the results of any given play. With that said, the two players who got the highest volume of targets from Trevor Lawrence were Dyami Brown and Brenton Strange, with each scoring and putting forth impressive displays of consistency.

Play of the Day

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) signals a first down during the first half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When you have a low-key practice like Friday's, it is tough to really pick a play of the day. There were no pads and plenty of walk-through time. With that said, Brenton Strange did flash serious speed to beat the secondary after the catch on an impressive deep throw from Lawrence during team drills.

