This Aspect of Trevor Lawrence's Game is Jaguars' X-Factor
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hitting the reset button on the franchise, but that does not in any way mean expectations for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence are lessening in 2025.
In fact, it is quite the opposite. Despite an overturned roster and brand new faces in the coaching staff and front office, the general consensus amongst most outside analysts is that 2025 is a pivotal year for Lawrence as he moves on from the Doug Pederson era and joins the Liam Coen era.
For the big-money quarterback and former No. 1 pick to meet the lofty expectations that have been placed on him since he was a high school recruit, it is very clear that one thing above all else must be accomplished: remaining healthy.
Lawrence has not produced as expected over the last two reasons largely due to a long string of injuries. Over the last two seasons, Lawrence has sustained six different injuries: two concussions, two shoulder injuries, a knee injury, and an a knee injury.
In that span, the Jaguars have faltered from an 8-3 record and collapses to miss the playoffs altogether, along with a disastrous 2024 season that resulted in the Jaguars cleaning house throughout the franchise.
"I just want to stay healthy. What bothers me is not being out there. I'm not really worried about any labels or tags or anything, I just want to be out there because I feel like—I know I can impact the game and help us win games when I'm out there, and when I'm not, it's tough," Lawrence said after the 2024 season ended.
"It's tough even just being in here and getting treatment, guys going out to practice and you're just sitting there. It's weird. It's not fun just sitting on the sideline and not being able to have an impact. I want to be healthy, I want to be out there, but not necessarily worried about what people think it.”
Therein lies the issue the Jaguars have dealt with during the last two seasons of Lawrence's career. He hasn't been able to stay healthy, and the Jaguars' win-loss record has suffered as a result each time.
With a new regime in place that seems to have the scheme, coaching and supporting cast in place to help Lawrence be his best, his health is the single greatest factor facing the Jaguars this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about Lawrence's health.
Please let us know your thoughts on Lawrence's help when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.