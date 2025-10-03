Liam Coen Approaches Yet Another New Challenge With Jaguars
In Week 4, the Jacksonville Jaguars got a crucial win over the San Francisco 49ers. The victory moved them to 3-1 on the 2025 NFL season, tying them at the top of the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts after Indy lost to the Los Angeles Rams on the same day.
Not only was it huge for the Jaguars' divisional chances, but it also gave Liam Coen his first road win in his young NFL head coaching career. It marked Jacksonville's second straight upset, too, after they were able to upend the Houston Texans at home in Week 3.
Now, the Jaguars take on their fiercest challenge yet. In their next game, they'll face the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a resurgent dub of their own in a 37-20 beatdown of the Baltimore Ravens. Jacksonville won't just be battling KC; it'll also be wrestling the bright lights of primetime in its Monday Night Football clash.
Can the Jaguars show out in primetime?
As a relatively young franchise that has spent most of its tenure as a middling or basement-dwelling squad, the Jacksonville Jaguars don't have a ton of success in primetime slots. They only have one opportunity to get a win on a national stage this season: Monday Night Football versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
This upcoming Week 5 bout will also mark Liam Coen's first primetime game as an NFL head coach. He's relishing the opportunity to show what he and his team can do in front of a larger audience:
"Huge, just a great opportunity, like we talked about in the team meeting today, to go play a cleaner 60 minutes and see what happens, guys. Like we have done so many good things. It is truly about us getting better, improving, taking the next step in all three phases, and just go trust it and play. This is going to be a blast."
Not only is it a key moment for Coen and his team, but the head coach believes that it's also one for Jacksonville and the fanbase:
"That's a great op for our whole fanbase, the community, the city to come and support. We've tried to put a product on the field each week that our fans can be proud of, can be proud of the way that our players compete, how tough they're playing. It's not perfect, but I do think our players care, and they're trying to do everything they can to put the best product out there for our fanbase."
