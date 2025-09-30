Liam Coen Reveals How Bulletin Board Material Gave Jaguars an Edge
The Jacksonville Jaguars scored an emotional victory against the San Francisco 49ers on the road in what is turning into one of their best seasons in some time. The franchise is off to its best start since 2018, and that led to a tense showdown in wine country, where head coach Liam Coen had a fiery display during after after the game.
Following Sunday's win, Coen went into what teams in the past have given him bulletin board material to use as motivation for the upcoming game, and how players respond to his competitive, fiery nature that he has displayed on the field recently.
Coen's search for an 'edge' and Michael Jordan
Nothing will ever get a coach more fired up than being accused of some way, shape, or form of the legal version of cheating in the NFL. 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh suggested as such before the game, before Coen got the last laugh in a tense manner after.
It's these types of things that can give a coach bulletin board material. When asked about games in previous years that have given him such material, Coen couldn't place his finger on anything in recent NFL stops that have done that to him, but notes that there were likely games during his days at Kentucky in the SEC where such material surfaced.
"I think maybe it showed up a little in the SEC at times in college, and I can't think of anything specific, but look, it's one of those things that, ultimately, you're always looking for an edge."
Coen notes how coaches and players are always searching for things to help motivate them before a game. Famously, he notes NBA Hall of Famer and the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan, and his ability to make things up to set up an advantage and gain an edge during his playing career.
"You're always looking for an edge as a player, as a coach, you always go back and look at Michael Jordan making up things of what players, people say about him to get him juiced up for a game and it's just part of the competitiveness within our profession and way this thing goes and I thought everybody kind of worked off that a little bit," Coen explained.
How Coen's players view his competitive nature
It was unique to see Coen as fired up as he was after the game against the 49ers, a team that has shown to get under the skin of opponents in the past and succeed on most days. However, Sunday was not one of those times for them as the Jaguars dominated on defense for a majority of the game.
When asked about what his players thought of his emotions after the game, Coen explained that he and his team are always competitive, always competing for their jobs, and want to always find ways to put a chip on their shoulder for that extra push of motivation.
"We're all competitive in this, we're playing a competitive sport for our jobs and we're all in it together and I appreciate everybody obviously playing the way that they played, the physicality, the chip on their shoulder right now that we're playing with and as much as our locker room can continue to buy into that edge and playing with an edge and competing with an edge and preparing with an edge, I only think it's going to help us as we move forward as a team," Coen said.
