Breaking Down Jaguars' Stellar Win Over 49ers
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we give our reactions to the Jaguars' 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen detailed the key moments to the win following the game. Below is a partial transcript.
You’ve previously talked about trying to find out who your team is after a month. Do you have a pretty good idea at this point?
LIAM COEN: “I think we're tough. I do believe that. I think we're a tough team. The 49ers aren’t an easy team to run the football on, but we played our tails off. I thought we were very balanced in the first half in a lot of ways. On offense, we missed some throws in the second half and had a couple penalties deflate us, but we didn’t have any sacks running the football that way. I’m very proud of those guys. Every time we compete I think we have a chance. Even when negative things start to occur, like a stall on offense, we’re able to come back when the defense makes a play, or we get the punt return for a touchdown. These guys keep having each other's backs, and I think that's what’s pretty cool to see after four weeks.”
At least eight starters missed time today. Did that affect your play calling at all?
LIAM COEN: “Yes, it did. We had [DB] Rayaun Lane [III] in the secondary. He did a great job of stepping up. [defensive backs coach] Anthony Perkins and [secondary coach] Ron Milus have done a nice job coaching those guys to know what they're doing. It's harder when you lose that many guys, but with [LB] Jack Kiser, [CB] Montaric Brown, [CB] Jarrian Jones stepping up, everybody had a hand in this. We played Cincinnati down to the wire, that was a physical ball game. We played Houston down to the wire, that was a physical ball game. Today, we obviously had another physical outing. We have to look at our schedule as we go this week to see how we can take care of these guys.”
