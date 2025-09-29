Why Liam Coen is Jaguars' Most Important Piece
The Jacksonville Jaguars are rolling, and there is one big reason why: head coach Liam Coen.
After the Jaguars' 26-21 triumph over the previously-undefeated San Francisco 49ers, most coverage and headlines will be devoted to Coen's fiery exchange with 49ers' defensive coordinator, and seemingly new rival, Robert Saleh.
But that is OK. Because while opinions might vary outside the building on Coen's reaction toward Saleh's odd sign-stealing comments, the opions are not varying inside Jacksonville's facility.
Instead, Coen's outburst perfectly summed up why he is the right coach for the Jaguars and why he is the most important piece of the entire organization. Coen's predecessor Doug Pederson was a respected and well-liked coach, but he never came close to showing the passion and defense for himself and his team that Coen did on Sunday.
Coen's Lead
Remember last year when there was an all-out brawl between the Jaguars and Houston Texans? The Texans injured the Jaguars quarterback and then bullied them on the field for the rest of the game. Pederson had little to say about it afterward, and had even less to say when Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans blamed the Jaguars for the mess.
Coen, however, looks to be cut from a different cloth. Coen isn't going to let anyone disrespect him, his players, or the Jaguars' logo. And his locker room has completely fallen in line behind him as a result, leading to their 3-1 record through four games.
“Fired up. His passion has been awesome to see as players; brought a lot of energy to our team. The way that he talks, the way he speaks, and then the way that he just lives it and acts every day. You can tell he loves what he does," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after the game.
"He cares a lot about it and cares about us as players, so I think that that shows. He puts a lot of work in. He is like that every week. Honestly, I wouldn't say there was necessarily more than normal, but it's a good football team that we beat today, so we're all pretty fired up after getting that win.”
Coen has always had the goods as a play-caller and offensive mind; that was never in debate. After his first month of coaching the Jaguars in regular season games, though, he has proven that he is much more than that: he is the leader of the Jaguars' entire franchise.
